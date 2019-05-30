Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Winckley Square Guided Walk, Wednesday, June 5

Take a step back in time next week with a Friends of Winckley Square Tour Guide. Hear what Preston was like when it was a gentrified town and learn about the famous - and infamous! - past residents of Winckley Square including Edith Rigby, the city’s most notorious suffragette. The free walk begins in the gardens at 2pm Booking required at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Introductory Paddle Start Session, Ribble Canoe Club, Thursday, June 6

These introductory Paddle Start sessions offer the opportunity to have a go at kayaking and canoeing. You’ll learn the basic principles and skills of paddling throughout a fun and enjoyable session along the Lancaster Canal. Boat, paddle, buoyancy aid and helmet will all be provided and you’ll also receive a British Canoeing Paddle Start certificate after completing the session. For more details see www.facebook.com/RibbleCC. Tickets start at £10.

Nature Craft Workshops, Wildwood Days, Brinscall, from Friday, June 7

Forest school Wildwood Days are hosting a series of six nature craft workshops for adults that will cover felting, willow weaving, pottery, tie dye and pewter jewellery. The nature craft workshops will run every Friday starting from June 7 from 12.30 to 3pm. You can book the whole set of six workshops for £180 or book individual ones for £35, including all materials, equipment and refreshments. There are limited spaces available so head online to www.wildwooddays.co.uk/event/nature-craft-workshops-6-week-course to book.

BBC Philharmonic, King George’s Hall, Blackburn, Friday, June 7

With the help of Sleeping Beauty, Prince Charming, Beauty and the Beast and Tom Thumb amongst others, Ravel leads us into a fairy-tale sound-world in one of his most exquisite creations. It’s a roller-coaster ride for listener and soloist, featuring the brilliant violinist Ye-Eun Choi. Tickets start at £16 vua www.kinggeorgeshall.com or on 0800 847 1664.