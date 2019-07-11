Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Watercolour Flowers Workshop, Barton Grange, Tuesday, Jul 16

Have you ever wanted to discover the joy of watercolour flower painting or drawing? If you have, this is the perfect opportunity to have a go at this watercolour class with tutor Jean Palmer. The workshop costs £15 and you can book by email at palmerartclasses@yahoo.com, Facebook Page Palmer Art Zone or by calling 07913 688825.

Life of Brian (15), Williamson Park, Lancaster, Wednesday, July 17

The Dukes Theatre are bringing movie magic to Lancaster’s Williamson Park this summer with a season of special Sunset Screenings. It all begins on Wednesday with comedy favourite Monty Python’s Life of Brian (15) reminding audiences to always look on the bright side of life. The exciting programme is part of a new project funded by Film Hub North which aims to bring cinema to unusual locations across Lancaster and Morecambe. To book visit www.dukes-lancaster.org/sunset-screenings or call 01524 598500. Standard tickets are priced at £9.50.

Beer & Cider Festival, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, from Thursday, July 18

Preston’s longest running Beer and Cider Festival returns after a short hiatus next weekend. This pilgrimage for beer drinkers offers two beer halls housing over 200 cask ales, ciders and perries from across the UK and beyond, plus their all new Bottle Shop, barbecue food and veggie delicacies, live music acts and top-flight vinyl DJs. Open until Sunday, entry starts at just £3. Find more online at www.newcontinental.net.

RIBFEST 2019, various locations, Ribchester, from Friday, July 19

Ribchester’s very own Festival of Music and Drama continues next Friday with music from Billy Joel Tribute Gaz Jenkins. The following day there’s Rock on the Rec and on the Sunday Classical String Quartet Barlowmoor. The festival closes on Sunday, July 28. See www.facebook.com/RibFestMusic for more.

Mark Simmons & Jack Gleadow, Chorley Little Theatre, Friday, July 19

Two rising stars of comedy preview their material for the upcoming Edinburgh Festival, each with an hour-long set at Chorley Little Theatre next Friday. Mark Simmons is the king of one-liners, while Jack Gleadow’s unique physical comedy makes him one of the most exciting new performers on the circuit. Book via www.chorleylittletheatre.com.