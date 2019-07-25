Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Ribble Ride Out, Ribble Cycles, Walton Summit Centre, Tuesday, July 30

Each Tuesday evening, three groups of riders leave the Ribble Cycles showroom at Walton Summit for a free Ribble Ride Out. Groups are suitable for those looking for anything from a leisurely pedal to a fast-paced challenging ride. Riders of all ages and experience are welcome and each group will be led by ride leaders from Ribble. Helmets are essential. Find more details at www.ribblecycles.co.uk or www.facebook.com/RibbleCycles.

Holiday Activities, Rufford Old Hall, from Wednesday, July 31

Now the days are warmer and the evenings longer, the summer holidays are the perfect time to head out on a family adventure. And with exciting activities on offer at Rufford Old Hall there’s loads to keep the whole family entertained. From Wednesday until Friday you can pop on a cap and apron and get stuck into domestic life in Victorian times then the following week you can learn about the colonies of honey bees living at Rufford - and roll a beeswax candle. Bug home and den building follow on August 13 and 20 respectively. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rufford-old-hall for full details.

Live DJ Sessions, Turtle Bay, Preston, Thursday, August 1

If you’re looking for a true taste of Caribbean sunshine but are stuck in Preston head to Turtle Bay restaurant. They will be serving up some atmospheric beats with the best variety of reggae, dancehall, R&B, basement and house - plus two-for-one cocktails. Pre-book now at www.turtlebay.co.uk.

Wild Families: Space, Brockholes Nature Reserve, Friday, August 2

Wild Families activities are designed to get the whole family outside and working together - and next week they’re taking you to space! Become an astronaut and build a spaceship for an adventure filled with stars, planets and aliens. Tickets for this trip of a lifetime are £5 or £18 per family, under 2’s are free but must book.See www.brockholes.org.

George’s Comedy Club, King George’s Hall, Blackburn, Friday, August 2

George’s Comedy Club runs on the first Friday of every month and brings the very best, hand-picked comedians to Lancashire in an intimate cabaret setting. August sees MC Hayley Ellis, Dudley’s Wayne Beese and Britain’s Got Talent 2018 winner Lost Voice Guy. Tickets cost from £12 in advance, online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com or on 01254 582579.