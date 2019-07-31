Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Horrible Histories The Movie: Rotten Romans, Chorley Little Theatre, Sunday 4, Tuesday 6 and Friday 9 August

Friends, Romans, Celts...lend us your ears. The all-conquering Romans rule the civilised world – and that includes ‘the stain’ that is Britain. Chorley Empire Community Cinema present the big-screen adaptation of the popular books and TV series. Adult tickets are £5, children £3. See www.chorleylittletheatre.com.

Leyland Playscheme, Centurion Way, Farington, Leyland, Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9

Leyland Playscheme is voluntary run playscheme which provides a massive range of activities including arts and crafts, archery, sports and games, snooker, swimming and more. It caters for children aged five through to 14 and they are split into three distinct age groups with activities suited to their needs. Registration costs £70 for the week (£75 for Teenz) and the day runs 9.30am to 3.30pm with a 5pm club at extra charge. Call 0844 588 3456.

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Family History Fridays, Lancashire Archives, Bow Lane, Preston, Friday, Aug 9

Each month, Lancashire Archives opens its doors for a free day of family history.

At each session there will be talks, advice and help with archivists and members of the Preston branch of the Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society. Plus there will be Getting To Know sessions and a family history surgery. This month’s free lunchtime talk is on the topic of ‘Newspapers for family historians’ by Peter Bamford. Open 9.30am-5pm, the public searchroom will also be available. Call 01772 533039 or see www.lancashire.gov.uk/archives for more details.

Black & Gold, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Friday, August 9

This high-energy Soul, Motown and Northern Soul band have been performing together for over 10 years and they pack a punch. Expect some of the greatest music ever created from artists such as Dusty Springfield, Bill Withers, Aretha Franklin and more. Tickets cost from £8 via www.newcontinental.net.