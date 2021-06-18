These are the top ten dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire, according to Trip Advisor

28.3% of visitors to Central Beach Cafe raved about its dog-friendliness, whilst Village Green Tea Room was a close second with 27.9%.
Here's the full top ten list:
1. 1887 The Brew Room, Blackpool
1887 The Brew Room, 139 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3NU
Blackpool's first full sized Brewery Pub. 200 metres from the iconic Winter Gardens we are a local legend. Beer, chocolate and smoky food!
2. Village Green Tea Room, Rivington
Village Green Tea Room, Sheep House Ln, Rivington, Bolton BL6 7SD
The village green tearooms is situation behind the village green on sheephouse lane rivington. Open 7 days a week, 10am-4pm (serving food until 3pm) cakes thereafter. Large menu available including gluten free/ vegan / vegetarian options. Dogs are welcome with well behaved owners on a lead :)
3. Sunnyhurst Pub, Darwen
Sunnyhurst Pub, Darwen
Local friendly pub situated just outside Sunnyhurst Woods, a short distance away from Darwen Tower. Dogs and walkers welcome.
4. Central Beach Cafe, Lytham
Central Beach Cafe, 46 Clifton St, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EW
Central beach cafe is a fantastic place to relax and enjoy coffee and cake in the heart of Lytham