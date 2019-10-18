This is when the Astley Park bonfire and fireworks showcase will return to Chorley

Astley Park will once again play host to Chorley’s bonfire and fireworks display.

And this year organisers Chorley Council has teamed up with Derian House Children’s Hospice with collection buckets on show throughout the town landmark.

The bonfire in 2013 (Photo: JPIMedia)

The evening returns on Friday, November 1 and will take place on the Astley Park playing fields.

Caroline Taylor, Communications and Marketing Manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “The bonfire and fireworks is always a spectacular event and we’re delighted to be working alongside the council this year.

"The hospice provides respite and end-of-life care to more than 450 young people across the North West and your donations will make a real difference to the work we do.”

On the evening the bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will launch at 7.30pm.

There will be food stalls for people to grab a bite to eat and attendees are being encouraged to come dressed for the weather and ground conditions.

Anyone attending the bonfire and fireworks event is being advised to park in Chorley town centre, where parking is free after 5pm.

The paths from the Park Road and Queen’s Road entrances to the park will have some lighting to help families find their way to the playing fields.

There will be limited parking on Hallgate car park and restrictions will be put in place across Astley Village.

Coun Peter Wilson, who oversees events at Chorley Council, said: “We’re encouraging people to have a safe and enjoyable time over the Halloween and Bonfire period and there’s no better way of doing that than attending an organising event with family and friends.”

Derian House’s Winter Sparkle event takes place the following day from 10am until 4pm at Astley Hall and Astley Park’s Walled Garden.