Thrills and spills for everyone at Garstang Show

PAID: Garstang Show, Garstang, Saturday, August 3

Get your wellies on for a fun filled family day out. Open from 8.30am until 6pm, Garstang Show , on Garstang Showfield, promises to be a brilliant family day out, packed full of entertainment. There will be agricultural and horticultural displays, a food hall, craft stalls, children’s entertainment, a variety of trade stands, music, local food and beer. Themain ring entertainment will be the Bull Dog Lings FMX Team, who you may have seen on TV. Tickets are £14 adults, £3 children, and under 10s go free. Visit www.garstangshow.org/ for more.

PAID: Around the World in 80 Days, Blackpool, from Wednesday, July 31 until Saturday, August 31

Join the mysterious and fabulously wealthy British gentleman Phileas Fogg, as he accepts a bet for half his fortune to prove it really is possible to travel around the world in eighty days, in this world premiere of one of the greatest adventure stories ever written with an exciting 80s musical twist… Written and directed by Preston lad Ian McFarlane. This action and comedy packed show will keep an audience of all ages captivated. See it at Blackpool Grand Theatre. Performance dates and times vary.

FREE: Alien Invasion, Preston, Saturday, August 3

Aliens are coming to Preston... Strange visitors are bringing with them an Oracle who can bestow wisdom of the universe to visitors on the Flag Market and at Preston Markets. They have a troupe of alien dancers who will communicate to us through movement. This is a stunning, creative and unique performance from Preston Youth Theatre. The Alien Egg Movement Piece takes place at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. There will also be family workshops where aliens can be explored further.

FREE: Blackpool Car Show, Blackpool, Sunday, August 4

Blackpool Car Show returns to the Promenade for the third year running and it promises to be bigger and better than before. They have British and American classic cars, speciality vehicles, plus hot rods, sports cars and kit cars. A great day out for all the family. This event is organised by Auto Function on behalf of Blackpool BID. See it on Blackpool Promenade from 10am until 4pm. For more information on visit the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Blackpoolcarshow/

FREE: Moor Park Get Together, Preston, Sunday, August 4

The Moor Park Get Together is a free fun event for all the family. Head to the park for a range of activities including face painting, circus skills, arts and crafts, and sports activities, with opportunities to meet some local sports clubs. The café on site will be open, with additional refreshments providers in attendance (charges apply). You can register for this event for free on the day or you can book a free fast track entry ticket online. To book your fast track ticket visit Skiddle - Moor Park Get Together.

PAID: Alice in Wonderland, Blackpool, Sunday, August 4

Take a trip down the rabbit hole with this adaptation of Lewis Carol’s infamous story, by Studio63 Productions and up and coming playwright Kate Mitchell. In this panto-esque style show you’ll be kept entertained with singing, dancing puppetry and audience participation. It’s guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained. So head into Wonderland at Blackpool North Pier every Sunday throughout August, have tea with the Mad Hatter, and say hello to the Cheshire Cat. Tickets are £10.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, August 4

If you like your jazz like the weather, then Preston’s Ferret is the place to be. Swinging in with some very funky and extremely hot tunes is local jazz stars Free Parking. As always Harold Salisbury leads the pack on saxophones, with the sublime Keith Ashcroft on guitar, the solid Paul Burgess on drums and, bringing up the rear on bass is Norm Helm. Admission is £3 and the music starts at 9pm. But get there early to grab yourselves a seat as this monthly gig usually gets very busy. Call 01772 200017 for more details

PAID: The Tempest, Hoghton, Sunday, August 4

The HandleBards are the world’s first cycling theatre company, peddling from venue to venue with all the set, props and costume to perform environmentally sustainable Shakespeare. Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ tells the story of a shipwreck on an island where nothing is as it seems. Join their all-female troupe at Hoghton Tower for a bicycle-powered production of The Tempest; full of energy, chaos and laughter. This is an outdoor performance so don’t forget something to sit on and a picnic.

FREE: Bug Box Making, Preston, Sunday, August 4

Help the smaller creatures of Ashton Park this summer... Get hands-on and make a bug box to help the small creatures living in Ashton Park. This is part of the Ashton Centenary project but you are welcome to take a box home for your garden at a small charge of £2.50. Suitable clothing recommended. To take part in this event just meet at the bowling greens on Ashton Park - from 1pm until 3pm. For more information contact the Parks Department by email - parks@preston.gov.uk or by calling 01772 906471.

PAID: KirkFest, Kirkham, Saturday, August 3

KirkFest is back for its third year. Promising to be bigger and better than the last. Bringing more entertainment and more music for everyone. Highlights include Connor Banks and Beth Thomas. For one day only, make sure to get your tickets early. Catch it all at Kirkham Memorial Park, Barnfield, Kirkham from 12pm until 10pm. Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for children. Infants go free. For more information and to book your tickets visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2133920013314276/

FREE: Park Ranger, Preston, Tuesday, August 6

Become a ranger for the morning... Head out and help the Fishwick Park ranger to look after the nature reserve for the morning. Enjoy a woodland wander, lend a hand litter picking and make a bird box. Admission is free. No booking is needed, to take part just meet at the Fishwick Local Nature reserve car park at 10am. Takes places on Tuesday, August 6 from 10am until 12pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Suitable clothing and footwear required. For more information contact the Parks Department by email - parks@preston.gov.uk or by calling 01772 906471.

FREE: Family Games Session, Preston, Wednesday, August 7

Why not go along to one of the Harris’ family games sessions where you can enjoy their giant-sized games suitable for all the family aged three and over. Giant games include Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, and more. Family games sessions takes place in the Harris library and do not require a ticket. Runs from 2pm until 4pm on Wednesday, August 7. Admission free.

FREE: Preston Raspberry Jam, Preston, Monday, August 5

Preston Raspberry Jam is a diverse community of people who have been meeting in Preston every month to learn, discover and share the potential of computing and the Raspberry Pi computer and share their passion for digital making and creativity. Join in with children, adults, families and teachers from a range of backgrounds, age and experience levels to take part in some free workshops, demonstrations and discussion. No additional equipment is required. Takes place at UCLan’s Creative Innovation Zone on the fourth floor of the Media Factory Building on Monday, from 6pm.

FREE: Meet the Author, Coppull, Saturday, August 3

Would you like to learn more about Spanish culture and some Spanish words and phrases? Local author Priya Thomas will help you achieve your culture sticker for the SCART club with her delightful Spanish language books and puppets. It’s all happening at Coppull Library on Saturday from 11am until 12pm. Admission is free - no booking required. Accompanied children aged five to 12 are welcome.

FREE: Masa Record Fair, Preston, Saturday, August 3

Discover all things music at Preston Markets. Uncover music history at the Box Market. At these record fair events, taking place throughout 2019, you’ll be able to buy records, tapes, CDs and all things music related. The record fairs will take place on the following dates - Saturday, August 3; Saturday, October 5; and Saturday, December 7. From 10am until 4pm.