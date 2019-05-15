Wallace and Gromit get musical at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Or one of these other events might be more up your alley...

PAID: Wallace and Gromit’s Musical Marvels, Blackpool, Saturday, May 17 until Sunday, May 19

St Ambrose Players perform Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in Leyland

A cracking live orchestral tour. Join everyone’s favourite dynamic duo as Wallace prepares to perform his musical masterpiece ‘My Concerto in Ee Lad’ with help from his faithful canine companion Gromit . . . what could possibly go wrong?! This interactive experience at Blackpool Pleasure Beach features specially created animations as well as live orchestral accompaniment and escapades. Performance times vary. Tickets from £13. Call 0871 222 1234 to book.

PAID: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Leyland, until Saturday, May 18

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is a fresh new musical comedy which first premiered on Broadway in 2006, and it is brought to life at St Ambrose Halls for Hall in Leyland by the St Ambrose Players. the story follows two very different con-men trying to prove who’s best on the French Riviera. This may be a new musical, but it’s full of bright and catchy songs, that will leave everyone smiling... and there’s even some hints of old Hollywood glamour in the dancing too. Runs until Saturday, curtain up 7.30pm. Tickets are £8.50 for adults and £7.50 concessions.

FREE: Midnite Johnny, Preston, Friday, May 17

Catch top blues guitarist Midnite Johnny in action at the Vinyl Tap

After spending the last six months touring the States, Midnite Johnny has returned to the UK and he is back at the Vinyl Tap in Preston on Friday. Those of you familiar with Vinyl Tap will know that they love the blues and Midnite Johnny is one of the kings.With Paul Burgess (10cc) on drums and the amazing Norm Helm on bass, this will be a night to remember. One of South Florida’s hottest musicians, Midnite Johnny, and his band offer a wide ranging and varied array of original music, blues, R&B and roots rock. Show starts at 9pm and entry is free.

FREE: Curator Tour with Garth Gratfix: GRAFT, Preston, Saturday, May 18

Sieze this brilliant opportunity to meet one of the curators behind the Harris Museum and Art Gallery’s latest contemporary art exhibition G R A F T. On this tour you’ll get an insight into the meanings and stories behind each piece as well as an understanding of some of the cutting edge techniques used by over 20 young artists in the show. Garth will be giving attendees of this tour an insight into the stunning pieces. Runs from 2pm until 3pm. Admission free, but register your interest.

FREE: West Lancs Dog Festival, Ormskirk, Sunday, May 19

Celebrate the life of Rosie Darbyshire at the Ship & Giggles at Rosiefest

West Lancs Dog Fest is a brand new free event taking place at Beacon Country Park. The aim of the day is to promote responsible dog ownership and getting out about with our four legged friends. The event is being supported by West Lancs Dog Display Team who will be running ‘Have a go’ agility, a fun dog show (the chance to prove your own dog is the best) and will also be completing a display in the afternoon showing how much a dog with the right training and guidance can do. Runs from 11am until 3pm.

PAID: Summer Bash, Blackpool, Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19

Blackpool, home to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Rock and Rugby League’s summer party – Summer Bash. Watch seven games across two days when Summer Bash returns to Blackpool making it a one-stop rugby league destination. Enjoy all the action of the Betfred Championship alongside live entertainment and the fan zone. Call 0844 856 1113 for tickets to Blackpool’s big weekend at Bloomfield Road. Day passes and weekend passes are available.

PAID: Weekend Slime Workshop, Lancaster, Saturday, May 18

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will be in attendance at the West Lancs Dog Festival

Join The Creation Station Lancaster for their weekend slime making workshop. They will be making your own slime to take home; decorating slime with various materials; and decorating colourful tubs to take the slime home. Suitable for children aged 4 and above. Tickets cost £6 and include all the materials and equipment needed (including overalls) to make both the slime and decorate the slime tub. Runs from 11.30am until 12.20pm at The Dukes in Lancaster. Book your place at https://www.facebook.com/events/824771311235290/

PAID: The Pottery Opening, Preston, Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19

It’s The Pottery Preston’s launch weekend... And in celebration of this you can go along and have a nosey around and meet the makers for free. Workshops will be available over the weekend at a price, including wheel throwing, press moulding, and surface decoration. These workshops are suitable for ages seven and over. Runs from 10m until 6pm. To buy vouchers at early bird prices visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/thepotterypreston/the-pottery-preston

PAID: Beer and Bacon Music Festival, Blackpool, Sunday, May 19

Join Blackpool Carers Centre for their first ever Beer & Bacon Music Festival. A full line up of talented musicians, singers and bands will bring a chilled family festival vibe to Beaverbrooks House and Gardens, with marquees and stands selling the very best from local food and drink producers. Craft stalls selling a range of items and a dedicated play area for children will also be available. Tickets are £10 adults, £6 children (under 12). Runs from 11am until 5pm. Call Julie Holland on 01253 393748 to book.

PAID: Archbishop Temple School PTA Quiz Night, Preston, Friday, May 17

To celebrate The Pottery Preston opening there will be a chance to have a look round and take part in workshops

Join Archbishop Temple School’s PTA for a night of family fun at their PTA Quiz Night. The school PTA will be hosting the quiz at the school, with a top prize for all the family. There will be lots of other super prizes up for grabs in raffles and auctions taking place throughout the evening. Food, beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks will be available to buy on the night, and there will be a children’s tuck shop. Tickets £10 for a team of six (adults/children). Starts 6.30pm for a 7pm prompt start.

FREE: Rosiefest, Preston, Saturday, May 18

A charity day festival is being held in remembrance of Rosie Darbyshire at the Ship & Giggles on Fylde Road, Preston - where all those that were touched by Rosie’s eccentric and colourful personality can come together to celebrate her life. There will be two stages with lives bands, acoustic sets, and DJ sets. There will also be face painting, LED circus performers, stalls and a raffle. The event will be from 1pm until 10pm. It is free entry and only for people aged 18 and over. All the proceeds will be put into a savings account for her son Oliver.

FREE: Beach Clean and a Brew, Cleveleys, Monday, May 20

Care about the seas, beaches and wildlife? Heard about all the marine litter in the seas? Want to make a difference? Head along to the coast at Cleveleys for a rewarding Monday morning looking after the environment at Rossall Beach. Meet at 9.25am on Rossall Promenade, near the flag pole. Suitable footwear and clothing is recommended.

FREE: King Henry VIII's Tour of the Hall, Samlesbury, Sunday, May 19

Watch your heads as the King of England takes you on a tour of Samlesbury Hall. The hall is one of the stunning stately homes of Lancashire, a haven for history lovers, where the past meets the present - a fantastic, free family day out. What will you discover? There are tours at 11am and 2pm. The Sunday tour is free of charge. If you enjoy your visit there are several donation boxes dotted around the Hall and your contribution, large or small, goes towards the upkeep and preservation of this wonderful hall. For more information visit https://www.samlesburyhall.co.uk/ or call 01254 812010.

FREE: Fascinating Plants and Where to Find Them, Lancaster, Saturday, May 18

Fascinating Plants and Where to Find Them will take place at St Nicholas Arcades in Lancaster city centre. Some of the activities will be interactive seed race game, match plants with their respective products, a microscope showing interesting plant parts and more. All the activities aim to emphasize the importance of plants worldwide and on people’s daily routine. The activities are suitable for all ages and prizes will be won. From 10am until 4pm.

FREE: Live at the Library, Preston, Saturday, May 18

The newly formed support group for Fulwood Library, Garstang Road, Preston, will be holding a launch event with a flourish. Live at the Library, an afternoon of free family fun, poetry, music and activities, takes place on Saturday from 2pm until 4pm. The programme includes performance poetry from Ben Guilfoyle, known as the “Woolly Hat Poet” and much more.

Make a difference by taking part in the beach Clean and a Brew session at Cleveleys beach

There's a Curator Tour with Garth Gratrix at the Harris Museum

This one has it all... The Beer and Bacon Music Festival in Blackpool

Take a tour of Samlesbury Hall with King Henry VIII