UB40 reschedules show at Preston Guild Hall after singer Robin Campbell is taken ill

Reggae favourites UB40 have rescheduled their Preston concert after the singer lost his voice.

A statement from UB40 themselves confirmed the Friday April 19 show will be rescheduled to June.

A spokesman said: It is with deep regret that this weekend’s concert of UB40 at the Preston Guild Hall is being rescheduled to 25th June 2019.

"This is due to a chest infection and loss of voice by the group’s Singer and guitarist Robin Campbell.

"Sadly, following doctor’s advice, it is with a heavy heart that the decision to reschedule is unavoidable.

"All original tickets remain valid.



Birmingham’s world-famous reggae stars UB40 are on a huge 40 date tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

It is the second blow for the band after founding member, saxophonist Brian Travers, had to pull out of the tour after suffering a seizure at home.

The tour features UB40’s five founding members Robin Campbell, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan and long-time members Duncan Campbell, Martin Meredith, Lawrence Parry and Tony Mullings.

Once Robin has his voice back, fans can expect to hear UB40’s greatest hits, including ‘Food For Thought’, ‘One In Ten’, ‘Kingston Town’, ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You’ and ‘Red, Red Wine’, amongst many others.