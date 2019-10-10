View work by Preston Art Society at Astley Hall Farmhouse Gallery

Members of Preston Art Society are holding their autumn exhibition at Astley Hall Farmhouse Gallery, in Chorley.

A total of 42 paintings, drawings, and mixed media artworks interpret the theme Light and Dark in various styles. The exhibition was opened and judged by Chorley artist Liam Dickinson, finalist of Sky Portrait Artist of the Year 2017,

Hellvellyn by Veronica Gornall

Veronica Gornall win first prize for Hellvellyn; Jac Balmer came second with Turton Tower and third prize was won by Linda Hull for The Pier at Night. Mary Holden won the best contemporary award for High Tide. The exhibition is open until October 27.

Preston Art Society meets on the second and fourth Tuesday evenings of the month at Galloway Hall, Brackenbury Road, Preston, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, from September until May. These meetings usually feature a speaker, demonstration or workshop.

Linda Hull with Liam Dickinson

Turton Tower painting

Jac Balmer with Liam Dickinson

The Pier at Night

Mary Holden