Your guide to events throughout Chorley in 2019

We might only be a few days into the New Year but a number of events in Chorley have already been confirmed for 2019.

After organising events that attracted have so far attracted over 60,000 people into the Chorley area this year, Chorley Council has said it is "aiming to give even more people a great day out" in 2019 and is urging families, couples and friends to mark the dates in their diaries and enjoy the festivities.

Chorley Live

Here is what you already have to look forward to this year:

- What’s Your Story, Chorley, Saturday 30 March

- Chorley 10K, Sunday 12 May

- Check Out Chorley, the week Saturday 27 May

- Picnic in the Park, Sunday 2 June

- A Taste of Chorley, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June

- Chorley Flower Show, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July

- Theatre in the Park performances, August (dates to be confirmed)

- Chorley Live, Friday 4 and Saturday 5 October

- Ghastly Astley, October

- Astley Bonfire and Fireworks, Friday 1 November

- Remembrance Day, Sunday 10 November

- Chorley’s Christmas Lights Switch On, November (date to be confirmed

- Astley Illuminated, Saturday 23 November

- Chorley’s Santa Express, every weekend from Saturday 30 November to Sunday 22 December

- Chorley’s Christmas attraction, from Saturday 7 December to Sunday 5 January

Visitor figures for the Chorley area continue to increase year on year with the most up-to-date figures from Marketing Lancashire showing that visitor numbers rose by 1.5 per cent to £3.6 million in 2017, which generated £182 million for the local economy.