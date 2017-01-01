Chorley Guardian

Carer caught on camera dragging OAP on floor

Health
Louis pictured with Liverpool star Steven Gerard

Friends pay respects to tragic Lancashire teen with touching video tribute

News
The demonstation in Preston against US president Donald Trump's ban on immigration from Muslim countries

Thousands call for ban on Trump

News 1
Light showers
10c
6c

Solicitor's killer wife continues legal attempts to clear name

Crime 1

A leap of faith for the abseil challenge

News

Volunteer with family charity Home-Start

News

YELLOW WARNING: 'Gusts of up to 80mph' possible this Friday

News 1
CTA
Police have confirmed that a body has been found

Body found in search for missing boy

News 12
Jon Platt, who successfully challenged a conviction for taking his daughter on an unauthorised holiday during school term time

Supreme Court reserve judgement in term-time holiday legal battle

Education 8
Edmund Bradbury takes the cheers of the crowd as he claims victory in the Chorley Grand Prix 2016

Elite riders to bolt through Chorley in a haze of lycra

Sport
Eccleston Primary School with Blackburn players Wes Brown and Connor Mahoney

Eccleston’s bid for glory at Ewood Park

Football
Fans at Victory park

Chorley ticket prices among the lowest in National League North

Football 2
Chorley assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio

Vermiglio calls on fans to cheer Magpies to victory

Chorley FC 1

Popular run is back on track after pub saves the day

News 5

Flem signs on just in time to seal Brig win

Football 1
Cilla and the Shades of the 60s is coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre

Enjoy a not so Blind Date at Cilla Black tribute show

Music
Popworld, Blackpool. Pic courtesy of Google Street View

Nightclub holds month of giveaways

Music
Photo Neil Cross The Bishop of Bunley Rt Rev Philip North abseilling down the 90 foot tower of St John's Church on Preston Road in Whittle Le Woods

News
Home-Start Central Lancashire

News
A 24-strong party will head over to Nimes for a seven day, 512-mile cycle challenge to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Cycle across the great French Alps

News