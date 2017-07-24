Commuters parking at Chorley Train Station may get parking refund

A rail company which oversees parking charges at Chorley Station has said some customers have been overcharged.

Northern confirmed that RingGo, an automated telephone facility for car park users, had charged motorists incorrectly because of a computer malfunction.

A spokesman for Northern said: “We are aware of an issue with the telephone payment system for car parking at Chorley station. During the past week a small number of customers have been overcharged for their parking.

“This was due to a computer error and those who have been overcharged can apply for a refund, via Ring Go.”

Mark Bradley, who commutes into Manchester from Chorley everyday, noticed the hike in the price on Monday 17.

He said at the time: “The prices at the meter accepting coins hasn’t changed.

“However, the RingGo service had definitely increased by £1 - from £2.20 last week to £3.20. I think it’s excessive for users of an automated service over a telephone to be charged an £1 extra - a 20p differential I could just about tolerate.

“There is no signage anywhere at Chorley station to suggest that using the service will incur an extra charge.”

To apply for a refund visit https://www.myringgo.co.uk/newenquiry?type=1