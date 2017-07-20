Latest Food Hygiene ratings - Chorley

590 of Chorley's food establishments are currently rated "good" or "very good" according to latest inspection results.
A further 38 received a rating of 3 meaning they were "Generally satisfactory"
However, 10 received a score of two meaning "improvement necessary" and worryingly 22 have a score of one which indicates that “major improvement” is necessary.
One restaurant in the area has a rating of 0 meaning that urgent improvement is necessary.
Eating out or ordering in? Use Ctrl F to search the latest listings in Chorley to find the rating of your favourite food establishment.
The list does not include establishments who are classed as exempt or currently awaiting inspection.
5 Stars
2 Tastie, 31 Harpers Lane, Chorley, 5
Aarondale Care Centre, Sunny Brow, Coppull, 5
Abbey Village Primary School, Abbey Village County Primary School, Bolton Road, 5
Adlington Cricket Club, Meadow Street, Adlington, 5
Adlington Motor Services, Market Street Garage, 48 Market Street, 5
Adlington News, 171 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5
Adlington Primary School, Adlington Church Of England School, Park Road, 5
Adlington United Reformed&Methodist Church, Railway Road, Adlington, 5
Albany Academy, Albany Science College, Bolton Road, 5
Aldi Foodstore Ltd, Aldi Foodstore, Harpers Lane, 5
All You Knead, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 5
Amelie's Restuarant, Amelie's Restaurant, 311 Preston Road, 5
Anderton Day Nursery, Saint Joseph's Old School, Bolton Road, 5
Anderton St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Rothwell Road, Anderton, 5
Applejax, Applejax Night Club, 1 Back Mount Street, 5
Asda, Water Street, Chorley, 5
Asda Stores Ltd, ASDA, Bolton Street, 5
Ash Lea Farm, Dawbers Lane, Euxton, 5
Astley Park School, Harrington Road, Chorley, 5
Ava Grace Cakes, 97 Rawlinson Lane, Heath Charnock, 5
B&M Bargains, Market Walk, Chorley, 5
Baked, 108 Market Street, Chorley, 5
Balshaw Lane Primary School, Balshaw Lane County Primary School, Bredon Avenue, 5
Bank Hall Kindergarten, Bank Hall Drive, Bretherton, 5
Barrica Wines, Unit 3871, Canal Mill, 5
Bay Leaf, 119 - 121 Market Street, Chorley, 5
Bed And Breakfast, 11 Troon Close, Euxton, 5
Beeches Nursing Home, 25 Park Road, Coppull, 5
Big Lamp Chippy, The Big Lamp Chip Shop And Cafe, 14 Pall Mall, 5
Birkacre Nurseries Ltd, Birkacre Road, Chorley, 5
Bistecca, BISTECCA, 6 Market Street, 5
Boots the Chemists Limited, Boots The Chemist, Market Walk, 5
Bowen Bakers Ltd, 174 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5
Bridge Inn, 11 Park Road, Adlington, 5
Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School, Bournes Row, Brindle, 5
Brindle St Josephs, Brindle St Josephs Roman Catholic C, Chapel Fold, 5
Brinscall&Withnell Ath&Rec, Brinscall And Withnell Sports Club, School Lane, 5
Brookside Care Home, 722 Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
Bubble N Shake, 98 Market Street, Chorley, 5
Buckshaw Primary School, Chancery Road, Astley Village, 5
Buckshaw Village Nursery, The Hub, Unity Place, 5
Bungalow Filling Station, 117 Moor Road, Chorley, 5
Bunty's Food&Wine, Buntys Food&Wine, 246 - 248 Moor Road, 5
Burger King, Charnock Richard Motorway Services, Mill Lane, 5
Burger King (Rivington North), Burger King, Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor, 5
Burger King (Rivington South), Burger King, Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou, 5
Busy Bees, Brooke Street, Chorley, 5
Busy Bees, Nursery At Chorley And South Ribble, Dutch Barn Close, 5
Busy Bodies Nursery, St Marys Old School House, Wigan Road, 5
Bygone Times, Grove Mill, The Green, 5
C&B Singleton, Singleton's Fish And Chip Shop, 153 Preston Road, 5
Cafe Ambio, The Coach House, Astley Park, 5
Caffe Manna, Unit 1, The Carrington Centre, 5
Cakes By Ruth, 38 Market Street, Chorley, 5
Calista Cafe, Euxton Park Golf Centre, Euxton Lane, 5
Camerons Outside At The Masonic Hall, The Masonic Hall, George Street, 5
Campbells, Campbells Park Homes, Club And Premises, 5
Canteen, International Fire Training Centre, Washington Hall, 5
Cappuccino Cafe, The Hub, Unity Place, 5
Charged, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 5
Charlie's Chips, 8 Market Place, Chorley, 5
Charnock Richard Football Club, Charter Lane, Charnock Richard, 5
Charnock Richard Pre-School, Charter Lane, Charnock Richard, 5
Cheeky Monkey's Play And Party Centre, Cheeky Monkeys, Kem Mill, 5
China Box, China Box, 75 Tunley Holme, 5
Choc Amor, Chocamor Ltd, Studio 8, 5
Chocobella, 37 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5
Chocolate Magic, Mawtec House, 12 New Street, 5
Chorley Bowling Club, Windsor Road, Chorley, 5
Chorley Cricket Club, Sandringham Road, Chorley, 5
Chorley Day Services, Chorley Bankside Day Care Centre, Weldbank Lane, 5
Chorley Golf Club, Hall O'th Hill, Chorley Road, 5
Chorley Lifestyle Centre, 20 - 22 Gillibrand Street, Chorley, 5
Chorley Little Theatre, Little Theatre, Dole Lane, 5
Chorley Lodge Care Home, Chorley Lodge Residential Care Home, Botany Brow, 5
Chorley Old Road News, 57 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5
Chorlies, Chorley And South Ribble District G, Preston Road, 5
Christchurch Primary School, Christ Church Charnock Richard C Of, Church Lane, 5
Clayton Brook Primary School, Great Greens Lane, Bamber Bridge, 5
Clayton Brook Service Station, Esso, Clayton Brook Service Station, 5
Coffee Trader, Admiral, 24 - 26 Chapel Street, 5
Coniston House, Coniston Road, Chorley, 5
Coppull Conservative Club, 261 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5
Coppull Off-licence&Grocer, Coppull Off License, 339 Spendmore Lane, 5
Coppull Parish Church School, Roe Hey Drive, Coppull, 5
Coppull Primary School&Children's Centre, Park Road, Coppull, 5
Coppull St John's Primary School, Preston Road, Coppull, 5
Corner House Cafe, 48 Market Street, Adlington, 5
Corrigans, 2 - 4 Mill Street, Coppull, 5
Cowling Stores, 2 Cowling Brow, Chorley, 5
Croston Acorns Ltd, Dob Bridge Cottage, Brickcroft Lane, 5
Croston Park Rest Home, Croston Park Nursing Home, Town Road, 5
Croston Sports Club, Croston Sports And Social Club, Westhead Road, 5
D (64) Medical Squadron (Volunteers), Lancaster House, Devonshire Road, 5
Dalesview Partnership, Back Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
David Lloyd, Moss Lane, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5
Derian House Childrens Hospice, Derian House, Chancery Road, 5
Diets To Go, 114 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5
Domino's Pizza, Dominos Pizza, Unit 2, 5
Doodles Day Nursery, 2 Harrington Road, Chorley, 5
Duke Street Primary School, Duke Street, Chorley, 5
DXC Technology, Euxton House, Euxton Lane, 5
E H Booth&Co Ltd, Booths Supermarket, New Market Street, 5
Early Birds Nursery, 193 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5
Eat My Logo Limited, 7 Edward Street, Chorley, 5
Eccleston Cricket Club, Doctors Lane, Eccleston, 5
Eccleston Green Filling Station, 218 The Green, Eccleston, 5
Elephant and Castle, Elephant And Castle, Bolton Road, 5
Ellerbeck Narrowboats, The Boatyard, Rawlinson Lane, 5
Euro Star, 90 Market Street, Chorley, 5
Euxton C of E Primary School, Euxton C Of E Primary School, Wigan Road, 5
Euxton Parish Institute, Euxton Parish War Memorial Club, 195 Wigan Road, 5
Euxton Park Care Home, Wigan Road, Euxton, 5
Euxton Primrose Hill Rd CP School, Primrose Hill County Primary School, Primrose Hill Road, 5
Euxton Saint Marys R.C. School, Euxton St Marys R C Primary School, Wigan Road, 5
Farmfoods, Water Street, Chorley, 5
Flaming Grill Mobile Catering DA52 GNU, Oaklands, 291 Southport Road, 5
Forecourt North, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 5
Fosterfield Day Care Centre, Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5
Fredericks Ice Cream Parlour, Fredericks Ice Cream, Park Villa, 5
Fresh and Fruity, Fresh And Fruity, 2 Cleveland Street, 5
Frohock Patisserie, 55 Main Street, Buckshaw Village, 5
Froom Street Stores, 162 - 164 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5
Gala Clubs, Gala Bingo, Bingo Hall, 5
Galloways Bakers Ltd, Unit 8, The Carrington Centre, 5
Gelston Manor Day Nursery, Gelston, Dawson Lane, 5
Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home, Folly Wood Drive, Chorley, 5
Gillibrand Primary School, Gillibrand County Primary School, Grosvenor Road, 5
Girasole Italian Takeaway Ltd, 6 Talbot Row, Euxton, 5
Glovers, Glovers Bakery, 4 Talbot Row, 5
Glovers Bakers, 2 Fazakerley Street, Chorley, 5
Go Mex, Unit 1, Market Ground, 5
Gobins Family Butchers Ltd, Unit 7, Market Ground, 5
Goodies Cafe, 4 - 10 Cannon Street, Chorley, 5
GPS (Northwest) Ltd, GPS (Northwest Ltd), Farm Shop, 5
Grandmas Kitchen, 40 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5
Great House Barn, Salmon's, Great House Barn, 5
Greenhalghs Craft Bakery, Greenhalghs, 28 Chapel Street, 5
Greenhalgh's Craft Bakery, 2 Babylon Lane, Adlington, 5
Greenways Rest Home, 720 Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
Greggs PLC, Greggs Bakery, 5 Chapel Street, 5
Grill And Grain, Grill And Grain At The Boatyard, Bolton Road, 5
Grove House, Highfield Road, Adlington, 5
H N Food&Wine Ltd, 116 - 118 Park Road, Chorley, 5
H.M.Prison Garth, HM Prison Garth, Moss Lane, 5
Halls Bakery Ltd, Halls Bakery, 305 Eaves Lane, 5
Halls Bakery Mobile Vehicle - MV08 YRG, Halls Mobile Vehicle, Halls Bakery, 5
Halls Bakery Mobile Vehicle - MV56 XDN, Halls Bakery, 305 Eaves Lane, 5
Handley\*, Handleys, Unit 6, 5
Handleys Bakery - Shop, Handley's Bakery - Shop, 210 - 212 Pall Mall, 5
Harry's Fish Bar, 44 Moor Road, Chorley, 5
Havana Brasserie, 5 - 7 Fazakerley Street, Chorley, 5
Health-e-cafe, 90 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5
Hearts&Minds Childcare Ltd, Hearts And Minds Childcare, Billinge House, 5
Heskin Hall Farms Quality Butchers, Heskin Farm Butchers, Farmers Market&Crafts Centre Hesk, 5
Heskin Pemberton Primary School, Withington Lane, Heskin, 5
Highfield Golf Club, Highfield Golf Course, Buckholes Lane, 5
Highfield Nursery School and Children's Centre, Highfield Nursery School And Childr, Wright Street, 5
Highfield Primary School, Wright Street, Chorley, 5
Highgrove House, Highfield Road North, Chorley, 5
Hoghton Arms, Chorley Road, Withnell, 5
Holly Trees Centre, St Thomas's Road, Chorley, 5
Hopulance Gormet Hotdogs, The Old Vicarage, 84 Gillibrand Walks, 5
Iceland Frozen Foods plc, Iceland, 34 Market Walk, 5
Italian Cottage, 12 Cheapside, Chorley, 5
J&L Vintage Tea Rooms, 34 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5
J McRobbs High Class Family Butchers And Delicatessen LTD, J McRobb's High Class Family Butche, 236 - 238 Eaves Lane, 5
Jail House Crop, Hm Prison Wymott, Moss Lane, 5
Jamies Wild Cafe, Unit 27, Chorley Business And Technology Cen, 5
Jaws Fish and Chips, Jaws Fish&Chip Shop, 76 Tunley Holme, 5
Jolsa Indian Takeaway, 2 Hallgate, Astley Village, 5
J-SEAS, J-seas Finest F&C, 29 Harpers Lane, 5
Jubilee Service Station, 65 Preston Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5
Juci Wellbeing, Unit 26, Chorley Business And Technology Cen, 5
K Green, K And J Green Butchers, 73 - 75 Withington Lane, 5
Katy's Kitchen, Belly Busters, 188 Eaves Lane, 5
Ken's, 282 Moor Road, Chorley, 5
Kentucky Fried Chicken, Unit 5, Chorley Retail Park, 5
Kin's Chinese Takeaway, 11 Market Street, Adlington, 5
Lam's Chinese Takeaway, 78 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5
Lancashire Fayre, 31 Market Street, Chorley, 5
Lancaster Lane Community School, Lancaster Lane County Primary Schoo, Hunters Road, 5
Last Orders, The Last Orders, 113 Market Street, 5
Latch Bar, 55 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5
Learning Steps, The Old School House Play Centre, 56 Parker Street, 5
Lee's Take Away, Lee's Takeaway, 33 Harpers Lane, 5
Lilliput Nursery, Lilliput Nursery School, 33 Town Lane, 5
Little Acorns Nursery, 34 Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
Little Explorers, Aviation House, Chorley Business An, East Terrace, 5
Little G's Pre-School, Unit 8, Chorley West Business Park, 5
Little Hong Kong Limited, Little Hong Kong Ltd, Briers Brow, 5
Little Lantern, 87 Collingwood Road, Chorley, 5
Living Waters Church (Connect), Living Waters Church, 33 - 45 Bolton Street, 5
Lottie's Coffee And Tea Cavern, Lotties Coffee And Tea Cavern, Canal Mill, 5
Loy Kee Takeaway, 60 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 5
Lucianos At The Millstone, Luciano's At The Millstone, Bolton Road, 5
M&A Goga Newsagent, 117 Brooke Street, Chorley, 5
M&J Grimshaw, 412 Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, 5
Magpies Nest- Chorley Football Club, Magpies Nest, Chorley Football Club, Victory Park, 5
Malt House Farm, Moss Lane, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5
Manor Road Primary School, Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
Marley Court Nursing Home, Bolton Road, Heath Charnock, 5
Marsh House Nursing Home, Ulnes Walton Lane, Ulnes Walton, 5
Masons Market Cafe, Unit 10, Market Ground, 5
Massa's Ice Cream Parlour, 3 Cunliffe Street, Chorley, 5
Mawdesley C of E School, Mawdesley St Peters C Of E Primary, Hurst Green, 5
Mawdesley Pantry, 72 New Street, Mawdesley, 5
Mawdesley Post Office, 55 New Street, Mawdesley, 5
Mayfield School, Gloucester Road, Chorley, 5
Mays, 18 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 5
McColls, 77 Tunley Holme, Bamber Bridge, 5
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, McDonalds, Clifford Street, 5
Meadow Bank Nursing Home, Meadow Lane, Bamber Bridge, 5
Mellors Catering At Bishop Rawstorne School, Bishop Rawstorne C Of E Language Co, Out Lane, 5
Mellors Catering At Eccleston Primary School, Eccleston Primary School, Doctors Lane, 5
Mellors Catering At Holy Cross RC High School, Holy Cross Catholic High School, Myles Standish Way, 5
Mellors Catering At St John's C Of E \&Methodist Primary Sch, St Johns C Of E&Methodist Primary, School Lane, 5
Mellors Catering At Trinity&St Michaels School, Trinity And St Michael's Church Of, Out Lane, 5
Missionary Training Centre, Temple Way, Chorley, 5
Morrisons Supermarket, Brooke Street, Chorley, 5
Mother Hubbard's Famous Fish&Chips, Rivington Motorway Service Area, Anderton Lane, 5
Motor Fuel Service Station, Preston Road Service Station, Preston Road, 5
Mr Michael J Motley, Parr Hall Farm, Parr Lane, 5
Mr Pat Kavanagh, Pat Kavanagh, Unit 2, 5
My Favourite Sweet Shop, 66 Market Street, Chorley, 5
Naseeb Euxton Ltd, 24 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 5
Nature Trail Nursery Ltd, Nature Trail Nursery, School Lane, 5
Nellie&Marls, 130 Preston Road, Coppull, 5
Nineteen, Duxbury Park Golf Course, Duxbury Hall Road, 5
NISA- Local, 166A Wood Lane, Heskin, 5
Normas, Unit 23, Market Ground, 5
NSS News, NSS House, Wigan Road, 5
Oak Royal Golf&Country Club Hotel, Bury Lane, Withnell, 5
Oakbridge Retirement Villages Ltd, Buckshaw Retirement Village, Oakbridge Drive, 5
Oakdene Filling Station, 185 Southport Road, Ulnes Walton, 5
Olive Catering At TVS Supply Chain, TVS Supply Chain, Canteen, 5
Oliver House, Hallgate, Astley Village, 5
On A Roll, 5 Cowling Brow, Chorley, 5
One Stop, 139 Carr Lane, Chorley, 5
One Stop, One-stop, 221 The Green, 5
One Stop Shop (Londis), Londis, 2 Brindle Street, 5
Only Food And Sauces, 118 Royal Umpire Caravan Park, Southport Road, 5
P Whittaker, P Whittaker Meat, Unit 8, 5
Pall Mall News, 156 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5
Pawsons Golden Plaice, 26 High Street, Chorley, 5
Pearsons, 72 Market Street, Chorley, 5
Phoenix, 4 Hallgate, Astley Village, 5
Pipers Private Nursery, 11 Southport Road, Chorley, 5
Pizza House, 85 Bolton Street, Chorley, 5
Pizza Hut Delivery, 98 - 102 Market Street, Chorley, 5
Pizza Pronto, Unit 25, Market Ground, 5
Pizzeria Dal Mamolo, 198 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5
PK Kids Day Nursery, Langton Brow, Eccleston, 5
Playdor Nursery School, The Bungalow, 4 Chorley Hall Road, 5
Playmates, Unit F26 - F28, Coppull Enterprise Centre, 5
Potters Corner Cafe, Farmers Market And Crafts Centre He, Wood Lane, 5
Potty About Herbs, Unit 15, Canal Mill, 5
Prince of Wales, Prince Of Wales, 9 - 11 Cowling Brow, 5
Quaff, Unit 38, Farmers Market And Crafts Centre He, 5
Queen Vic Fish&Chips, 139A Carr Lane, Chorley, 5
Railway @ Euxton, Wigan Road, Euxton, 5
Railway Road Chippy, 99 Railway Road, Chorley, 5
Rainbow Day Nursery, Rainbow Day Nursery Golborne Limite, 6B Station Road, 5
Ramsay Health Care UK Operations Ltd, Euxton Hall Hospital, Wigan Road, 5
Red Chillies Catering Company At The Fairpoint Group, The Fairpoint Group, Fairclough House, 5
Red Lion, 68 New Street, Mawdesley, 5
Retreat, Retreat Restaurants Ltd, 19 Church Street, 5
RH&M Atherton, R H&M Atherton, 305 Spendmore Lane, 5
Rivington And Blackrod High School, Rivington Lane, Rivington, 5
Rivington Hall Barn, Rivington Hall Barn And Part Riving, Rivington Lane, 5
Rivington North Services Shop, Service Shop, Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor, 5
Rivington Park Nursing Home, 206 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5
Robinsons Farm Ices 5
Robinsons Farm Ices- J5 TWE 5
Robinsons Ice Cream Van Reg B755 RKS 5
Robinsons Ice Cream Van Reg T158 AOK, 8 School Street, Farrington, Preston, 5
Rock&River Outdoor Pursuits, Rock And River Outdoor Pursuit, Cliffs Barn, 5
Romeo's Sandwich Shop, 80 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5
Rose Cake Studio, Unit F5, Coppull Enterprise Centre, 5
Rosie Posies, 9 Farrington Street, Chorley, 5
Royal British Legion, Royal British Legion Club, Springfield Road North, 5
Runshaw College Business Centre, Euxton Lane, Euxton, 5
S W Confectioners, 16 Gillibrand Street, Chorley, 5
Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Brooke Street, Chorley, 5
Sagar Premier Restaurant, Sagar Premier Indian Restaurant, Clayton Brook Road, 5
Sainsbury's, Unit 10, The Carrington Centre, 5
Saint Bedes R.C. School, St Bedes RC Primary School, Preston Road, 5
Saint Chads Parish Centre, St Chads Parish Centre, 235 Town Lane, 5
Saint Georges Church Institute, St Georges Church Institute, Trinity Road, 5
Saint Josephs Parish Centre, St Josephs Parish Centre, Harpers Lane, 5
Saint Laurences Church, Parish Church Of St Laurence, Union Street, 5
Saint Pauls C of E School, St Pauls C Of E School, Railway Road, 5
Saint Paul's Church Institute, St Pauls Church Club, Railway Road, 5
Saint Peters Parish Club, St Peters Parish Club, Eaves Lane, 5
Sams Bar, 12 Railway Street, Chorley, 5
Sam's Too, Sams Too, 294 Moor Road, 5
Scrumpy Pig Farm Shop, Unit 3850, Canal Mill, 5
Sea Cadet Corps H.Q., Sea Cadet Corps, Heapey Road, 5
Shaftesbury High School, Weldbank Lane, Chorley, 5
Shanti Lounge, 11 Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, 5
Shapla Indian Takeaway, 178 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5
Shaw Hill Golf Club, Shaw Hill Hotel And Country Club, Preston Road, 5
Shell Preston Road, Texaco Petrol Station, Preston Road, 5
Shepherds Hall Ale House, 67 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5
Short But Sweet 5
Sir Henry Tate, New Market Street, Chorley, 5
Skippers, 8 Talbot Row, Euxton, 5
Slacks Farm Butchers, Slacks Farm Butchers Ltd, 11 Market Walk, 5
Smokies Southern BBQ, 13 St Thomas's Road, Chorley, 5
Southlands High School, Clover Road, Chorley, 5
Spar, 303 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5
Spar, Spar Stores, Spendmore Lane, 5
Spar (Rivington South), Spar, Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou, 5
Spar Stores, Spar&Post Office, 12 Runshaw Lane, 5
Spout House Farm Shop, Spout House Farm, Blackburn Road, 5
Spring Meadow Community Centre, Spring Meadow, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
Springfield, 226 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5
Springfield Nursing Home, 191 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5
SS. Peter&Paul's Catholic Primary School, SS Peter&Paul's Catholic Primary, Ridley Lane, 5
St Chad's RC Primary School, Blackburn Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5
St Georges Primary School, St George's C Of E Primary School, Carr Lane, 5
St Gregory's RC Primary, St Gregorys RC Primary School, Eaves Green Road, 5
St James' Primary School, St James C Of E Primary School, Devonport Way, 5
St James' Primary School, St James Church Of England Primary, Water Street, 5
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Bury Lane, Withnell, 5
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, St Josephs Roman Catholic Primary S, Bournes Row, 5
St Joseph's Junior School, St Josephs RC School, Cedar Road, 5
St Laurence Primary School, St Laurence C Of E Primary School, Highfield Road South, 5
St Mary's C of E Primary School, St Mary's C Of E Primary School, The Green, 5
St Mary's Primary School, Hornchurch Drive, Chorley, 5
St Oswalds RC Primary School, St Oswalds Roman Catholic Primary S, Spendmore Lane, 5
St Peters C Of E Primary School, Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5
St Peters Out Of School Club, Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5
Starbucks (Rivington North), Starbucks, Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor, 5
Starbucks (Rivington South), Starbucks, Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou, 5
Starbucks South, Starbucks, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, 5
Steeley Lane News Agent, Steeley News&Mini Market, 52 Steeley Lane, 5
Stephanie's Pit Stop 5
Stocks Hall Mawdesley, Hall Lane, Mawdesley, 5
Style Catering 5
Subway, 11 Fazakerley Street, Chorley, 5
Subway, 5 Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, 5
Subway (Rivington North), Subway, Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor, 5
Subway (Rivington South), Subway, Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou, 5
Supanews, 9 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5
Susie B's, Billinge Hall Barn, Southport Road, 5
Tapas Esteban, 8 Cleveland Street, Chorley, 5
Teddy Towers, 1 Lancaster Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
Telent Technology Services, Carr Lane, Chorley, 5
Tesco, Foxhole Road, Chorley, 5
Tesco Express, 176 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5
Tesco Express, Tesco, 28 Pendle Road, 5
Tesco Family Dining Ltd, Tesco, Foxhole Road, 5
Tesco Stores Limited, Tesco Supermarket, Ordnance Road, 5
The Adelphi Rest Home, Adelphi Rest Home, 33 - 35 Queens Road, 5
The Alabaster Jar, 180 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5
The Ale Station, The Ale Station Limited, 60 Chapel Street, 5
The Anderton Centre, First Organisation, The Anderton Centre, 5
The Baron's Rest, Hallgate, Astley Village, 5
The Bay Horse, Euxton Lane, Euxton, 5
The Beaumont, Woodale Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
The Bikini Baker 5
The Black Horse, Long Lane, Heath Charnock, 5
The Black Horse Hotel, 252 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5
The Boars Head, Blackburn Old Road, Hoghton, 5
The Bowling Green Inn, Bowling Green Inn, Preston Road, 5
The Brown Cow, 330 The Green, Eccleston, 5
The Busy Food Co 5
The Buttercup Tea Rooms And Sandwich Bar, 81 Water Street, Chorley, 5
The Butty Box, 77A Water Street, Chorley, 5
The Butty Shop, 30 Market Street, Adlington, 5
The Cafe at Cedar Farm, The Cafe At Cedar Farm, Unit 5 - 6, 5
The Cafe At Spring Cottage, Spring Cottage, Rivington Lane, 5
The Cake Pavillion 5
The Cavendish Arms, Sandy Lane, Brindle, 5
The Chip Shop, 111 Lyons Lane, Chorley, 5
The Coffee Club Ltd, The Coffee Club, 57 Market Street, 5
The Co-operative Food, 195 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5
The Co-operative Food, 2 - 6 Market Place, Adlington, 5
The Co-operative Food, Moor Road, Chorley, 5
The Cowshed, Cowshed, 1 Barnes Wallis Way, 5
The Cricketers Arms, 94 School Lane, Brinscall, 5
The Crown Hotel, 46 - 48 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5
The Delicatessen, 200 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5
The Dog Inn, Chorley Old Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
The Dressers Arms, Briers Brow, Wheelton, 5
The Eagle Hotel, 122 Bolton Street, Chorley, 5
The Emporium, Peter Street, Chorley, 5
The Fieldfare, Foxhole Road, Chorley, 5
The Filling Station, 20 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 5
The Flat Iron, 21 Cleveland Street, Chorley, 5
The Food Shop, Unit 7, Cedar Farm Gallery, 5
The Gables, The Gables Care Home, 25 Southport Road, 5
The George, 3 St Thomas's Road, Chorley, 5
The Golden Dragon, Golden Dragon, 13 Bolton Street, 5
The Grape and Grain, Grape&Grain, 10 Victoria Street, 5
The Greenhaus, 267B The Green, Eccleston, 5
The Happy Frier, Happy Frier, Unit 1, 5
The Hare And Hounds, Bolton Road, Abbey Village, 5
The Harvester, Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village, 5
The Hollies, 119 Heapey Road, Chorley, 5
The Imperial, 59 Union Street, Chorley, 5
The Legacy Nursery, The Legacy Rainbow House, Salt Pit Lane, 5
The Little Chippy, 164 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5
The Lord Nelson, Radburn Brow, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5
The Lunch Box, Unit A5, Towngate Works, 5
The Market Cheese Shop, Unit 30, Market Ground, 5
The Minstrel, Eaves Green Road, Chorley, 5
The Mitre Hotel, 73 Weldbank Lane, Chorley, 5
The Old Stables Vintage Tea Shop, 20 West Street, Chorley, 5
The Olive Branch, HM Prison Garth, Moss Lane, 5
The Park Cafe, Springfield Leisure Centre, Springfield Road, 5
The Plough, Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 5
The Plough Inn, 139 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5
The Potters Arms, Potters Arms, 42 Brooke Street, 5
The Preston Temple, Temple Way, Chorley, 5
The Railway Hotel, 20 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 5
The Rivington, Rivington Village Club, Horrobin Lane, 5
The Roebuck Inn, Waterhouse Green, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5
The Rose&Crown, Rose And Crown, 15 St Thomas's Road, 5
The Rose&Crown, The Rose And Crown, 220 Southport Road, 5
The Royal Oak, 216 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5
The Royal Oak Hotel, Riley Green, Hoghton, 5
The Secret Spa, The Windmill, Liverpool Road, 5
The Seven Stars Hotel, Seven Stars, 86 Eaves Lane, 5
The Shepherds Arms, Shepherds Arms, 38 Eaves Lane, 5
The Spinners At Cowling, 77 - 79 Cowling Road, Chorley, 5
The Talbot, Balshaw Lane, Euxton, 5
The Top Spinners, 105 Railway Road, Adlington, 5
The Traditional Kitchen, Mrs Joanne Ryan, 109 Preston Road, 5
The Uncharted Spice Company, 4 Balmoral Road, Chorley, 5
The Vault Coffee Shop @Pepperberry, 289 The Green, Eccleston, 5
The Village Chippy, 173 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5
The Village Chippy, 175 The Green, Eccleston, 5
The Village Tea Room At Wheelton, 202 Blackburn Road, Wheelton, 5
The Westhead Fish&Chip Shop, The Westhead Fish&Chips, 66 Westhead Road, 5
The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Town Road, Croston, 5
The White Bear Inn, White Bear Inn, 5A Market Street, 5
The White Bull Hotel, 135 Market Street, Chorley, 5
The White Horse, 32 Chorley Road, Heath Charnock, 5
Theatre Hotel, 10 Dole Lane, Chorley, 5
Thyme On The Yarrow, 68A Town Road, Croston, 5
Tiggis Express, Tiggis Xpress, 3 Barnes Wallis Way, 5
Tiny Rockers, Tesco Supermarket, Ordnance Road, 5
Toddy's, 348A Preston Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5
Tootsies Ice Cream, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 5
Treeface Cafe, Treeface Cafe, Visitors Centre, Yarrow Valley Country Park, 5
Trinity Church of England Primary School, Trinity C Of E Methodist Primary Sc, Unity Place, 5
Twin Lakes Velo Cafe, Brickcroft Lane, Croston, 5
VDM News Ltd, 66 Ash Grove, Chorley, 5
Verdes Ristorante Pizzeria, 230 - 232 The Green, Eccleston, 5
Visitor Centre Tea Shop, The Barn, Berkeley Drive, 5
Wah Do House, 303 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5
Waitrose, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 5
Waterfall Elior At Parklands High School, Parklands High School, Southport Road, 5
Waterloo Lodge School, Waterloo Lodge, 173 Preston Road, 5
Westhead Stores (Londis), 40 Westhead Road, Croston, 5
Westmorland School, Weldbank Lane, Chorley, 5
Westwood Primary School, Westwood Road, Bamber Bridge, 5
Westwood Rest Home, 29 - 31 Southport Road, Chorley, 5
Wheelton&District Pony Club, Red Cat Field, Blackburn Road, 5
White Bear Marina Cafe, White Bear Cafe, White Bear Marina, 5
Whittle Village Hall, Whittle-le-Woods Village Hall, Union Street, 5
Whittle-le-Woods Primary, Whittle-le-Woods CE Primary, Preston Road, 5
WHSmith North, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 5
WHSmith South, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 5
Wigan AFC Training Ground, Euxton Lane, Euxton, 5
Willow House Day Nursery, 90 Railway Road, Adlington, 5
Willowbank Rest Home, Willow Bank Residential Care Home, 42 Lancaster Lane, 5
Withnell Fold Primary School, Withnell Fold County Primary School, Withnell Fold, 5
Withnell Fold Sports Club, Withnell Fold Sports Ground, Withnell Fold, 5
Woodchats, Chorley Interchange, Clifford Street, 5
Woodlands Conference Centre, Southport Road, Chorley, 5
Working Mens Institute, Eccleston Working Mens Institute, The Green, 5
WRVS @ Cafe, WRVS At Cafe, Chorley And South Ribble District G, 5
Yarrow Valley Nursery, Bredon Avenue, Euxton, 5
4 Stars
Alison Arms, 279 Preston Road, Coppull, 4
All Saints Primary School, All Saints C Of E School, Moor Road, 4
All Seasons Leisure Centre, Water Street, Chorley, 4
Allens Butchers, Allen's Butchers, 6 Chapel Street, 4
Aramark Services, HM Prison Wymott, Moss Lane, 4
Asda Stores Limited, Asda Superstore, Clayton Green Centre, 4
Bangla Spice Brasserie, Wigan Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 4
Boatel Party Cruises, The Royal Sovereign, Botany Bay Moorings, 4
Browns Butchers, 7 Market Place, Chorley, 4
Chorley Masala, 236 Pall Mall, Chorley, 4
Chorley Sporting Club, Chorley Football Supporters Club, Duke Street, 4
Chorley Town Cafe, 36 Chapel Street, Chorley, 4
Clayton Brook Community Church, Great Greens Lane, Bamber Bridge, 4
Clayton Green Sports Centre, Clayton Green Centre, Clayton Green Road, 4
Clayton Le Woods Primary School, Clayton Le Woods C Of E Primary Sch, Back Lane, 4
Coffee Stop, The Coffee Stop, 2 Market Place, 4
Crawshaws, Unit 9, Market Ground, 4
Daisy Tandoori, 44 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 4
Dantes, 470 Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 4
East Ward Conservative Club, Stump Lane, Chorley, 4
Euxton Mills Hotel, Wigan Road, Euxton, 4
Five Star Takeaway, Five Star Chinese Takeaway, 180 Chorley Road, 4
Forecourt South, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 4
Fresco Fresco, 29 - 31 Town Road, Croston, 4
Full Belly Deli, 138 Pall Mall, Chorley, 4
G W Ball&Sons, Ball Fruit And Veg, Unit 12 - Unit 14, 4
Gordon Tyrer&Son, Unit 19, Market Ground, 4
H.M.Prison Wymott, H.M. Prison Wymott, Moss Lane, 4
Heskin Hall Restaurant, Restaurant, Heskin Hall, 4
Highcliffe Rest Home, Highcliffe Residential Home, 226 Preston Road, 4
Hinds Head Hotel, Preston Road, Charnock Richard, 4
Hoghton Post Office, The Post Office, The Straits, 4
Hollybrook House, 1 Brookdale, Heath Charnock, 4
JJ Chinese Fish&Chips, J J Fish And Chips, 172 Bolton Street, 4
KFC, Charnock Richard Motorway Services, Mill Lane, 4
La Rocca, La Rocca Italian Takeaway And Resta, 77 Water Street, 4
Leanne's Little Coffee Shop, 122 Pall Mall, Chorley, 4
Livesey's of Chorley, Livesey Fish, Unit 21, 4
Lord Nelson Hotel, Out Lane, Croston, 4
Lotus Garden Chinese Takeaway, 237 The Green, Eccleston, 4
M A Convenience Store, MA Off Licence, 166 Pall Mall, 4
Makinsons Superstore, Makinsons, 112A Devonshire Road, 4
Marcus Moore Catering, 108 Pilling Lane, Chorley, 4
Massala Express, 28 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 4
McKrisps, McKrisps Caterers, 48 Steeley Lane, 4
Mega Munch, 56 Chapel Street, Chorley, 4
Mellors Catering At St Micheal's C Of E High School, St Michael's C Of E High School, Astley Road, 4
Mini Market U Miska, 27 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 4
Moor News 'N' Booze, 28 Moor Road, Chorley, 4
Mr Colin Barbenson 4
Murphy's Fish&Chips, Murphy's Fish And Chips, 7 School Lane, 4
Naga, Bolton Road, Abbey Village, 4
Nature Trail Nursery, Whittle-Le-Woods And Clayton-Le-Woo, 239 Preston Road, 4
No 3 Club, Unit 1, Primrose Bank House, 4
Papa Luigis, 169 Wigan Road, Euxton, 4
Pikestone Court, Portsmouth Drive, Chorley, 4
Poundbakery, Pound Bakery, 26 Market Walk, 4
Poundland, 1 - 2 Market Walk, Chorley, 4
Premier Eaves Lane, 82 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 4
Puddletown Pirates, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 4
Pulcinellas, 7 Cowling Brow, Chorley, 4
Real Honest Foods, 101 Chorley Road, Adlington, 4
Ristorante Alghero, Bolton Road, Withnell, 4
Rosemary And Vine, Farmers Market And Crafts Centre He, Wood Lane, 4
Saffron, Saffron Takeaway, 5 Talbot Row, 4
Saint Marys Parish Centre, St Marys Parish Centre, Devonshire Road, 4
Sayers the Bakers Ltd, Sayers The Bakers, 14 Runshaw Lane, 4
Sea View Inn, 2 Preston Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 4
Sizzlers, Carpark South Of Unit 43, North Street, 4
Smethurst Restaurant, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 4
Spinners Arms, 23 Church Street, Adlington, 4
Stay And Play At Manor Road Ltd, Youth And Community Centre, Manor Road, 4
Sunflower, 10 Bury Lane, Withnell, 4
Taylor Maid, 184 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 4
The Bay Horse, Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, 4
The Black Horse Inn, Westhead Road, Croston, 4
The Blue House, Bluehouse Interior Decorations And, 129 Market Street, 4
The Bob Inn, Cabin 24, Market Ground, 4
The Bretherton Arms, Bretherton Arms, 252 Eaves Lane, 4
The Colliers, Colliers Arms, 30 Moor Road, 4
The Co-operative Food, Bolton Road, Adlington, 4
The Delph Diver Training Centre, Halfpenny Lane, Heskin, 4
The Derby Arms, 211 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 4
The Duke of York, Duke Of York, 124 Bolton Street, 4
The Garden Restaurant, Leyland Garden Centre, 338 Southport Road, 4
The Golden Lion, 369 Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, 4
The Grange, 72 Stump Lane, Chorley, 4
The Hot-Roast, Unit 16, Market Ground, 4
The Ley Inn, Back Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 4
The Oak Tree Inn, 58 School Lane, Brinscall, 4
The Old Bakery, 219 South Road, Bretherton, 4
The Oriental Express, 48 Park Road, Chorley, 4
The Pantry, HM Prison Garth, Moss Lane, 4
The Prince of Wales, The Prince Of Wales, New Market Street, 4
The Red Herring, Mill Lane, Coppull, 4
The Robin Hood Inn, Robin Hood Inn, Blue Stone Lane, 4
The Travellers Rest, Travellers Rest, Dawbers Lane, 4
The Two Birds Tea Room Ltd, Two Birds Tea Room, Farmers Market&Crafts Centre Hesk, 4
The Village Store (Londis), The Village Store, 104 - 106 School Lane, 4
The White Hart, Mealhouse Lane, Chorley, 4
The Womble Inn, Womble Inn Chicken Barbeque, 1 Chapel Street, 4
The Woodsman Pub And Grill, Lancaster Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 4
Thyme&Plaice, The Thyme And Plaice, 37 Wigan Lane, 4
Tony's Off Licence, 50 Bolton Road, Chorley, 4
Trader Jacks, Hollinshead Street, Chorley, 4
Venice Takeaway, 19 Bolton Street, Chorley, 4
Village Green Tea Room, Village Green Tea Rooms, Sheep House Lane, 4
Vinny's Convenience Store (Premier Express), 83 - 85 Water Street, Chorley, 4
White Coppice Cricket Club, White Coppice, Heapey, 4
Wing Sing, 240 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 4
Woodland Cafe, 19B Bury Lane, Withnell, 4
Yarrow Bridge, Bolton Road, Chorley, 4
Yew Tree Inn, Dill Hall Brow, Heath Charnock, 4
Yu Hing Take Away, Yu Hing Takeaway, 2 Kimberley Street, 4
3 Stars
Adlington Spice, 34 Market Street, Adlington, 3
Ariel Takeaway, 72 Pall Mall, Chorley, 3
Astley Balti, 2 Hallgate, Astley Village, 3
Brook House Hotel, 662 Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 3
Cafe 1855, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 3
China Garden (Displaying Georges Fish And Chips), China Garden, 64 Seymour Street, 3
China Star, 14 Cowling Brow, Chorley, 3
Classy Sandwich, Unit 20, Market Ground, 3
Coppull Stir Fry, 41 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 3
D&B Stores, 1 - 3 Rock Villa Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 3
Five Acres Plant Centre, Five Acres, Dawbers Lane, 3
Goodwin's, Preston Road, Chorley, 3
Gwok Hing Chinese Takeaway, 209 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 3
Hyatt Indian Cuisine, The Hyatt Indian Cuisine, 1 Dole Lane, 3
J.J. Savigar, J.J Savigar, 36 School Lane, 3
Mama Mia, 17 Market Street, Adlington, 3
Mama Mia, 242 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 3
Newsagent Kiosk, Newsagent, Chorley Interchange, 3
Park Hall Hotel, Park Hall Road, Charnock Richard, 3
Premier News Chorley Ltd, Premier News, 66 Pall Mall, 3
R.J&G.A Burgess, Ron Burgess, 51 Park Road, 3
Shathi Indian Takeaway, Shathi Indian Tandoori Takeaway, 234 Eaves Lane, 3
Shreeji News And Off Licence, 68 Park Road, Adlington, 3
Sizzla Grill, 26 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 3
Subway, Clayton Brook Service Station, Preston Road, 3
Sue Ryder Foundation, Sue Ryder Care Centre, Cuerden Hall, 3
Tasty Bites, 106 Pall Mall, Chorley, 3
The Blue Anchor, 21 South Road, Bretherton, 3
The Crown, Station Road, Croston, 3
The Elephant, Dawbers Lane, Euxton, 3
The Godfather, 110 Market Street, Chorley, 3
The Hop Pocket, Carr Lane, Chorley, 3
The Nile, The Nile, Unit 3, 3
The Original Farmers Arms, Towngate, Eccleston, 3
The Parkers Arms Hotel, 120 Park Road, Chorley, 3
The Village Bite, Village Bite, 78 Tunley Holme, 3
The Village Store, 138 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 3
Weldbank Stores&Off Licence, Weldbank Store And Off Licence, 46 Weldbank Lane, 3
2 Stars
Coppull Tandoori, 194 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 2
Cosmopolitan, 30A St Georges Street, Chorley, 2
Costa Coffee, 9 Market Walk, Chorley, 2
Days Inn, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 2
Great Wall, Great Wall Chinese Takeaway, 23 Cunliffe Street, 2
Highfield Restaurant, The Highfield Restaurant, Southport Road, 2
McColls Convenience Store, McColls And Astley Park Post Office, 3 Hallgate, 2
Stump Lane Stores, Stump Lane Store, 33 Stump Lane, 2
Tayeba, Tayeba Indian Takeaway, 3 Moor Road, 2
Uppercrust Bakery, 215 - 217 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 2
1 Star
Bargain Booze, Bargain Booze Select Convenience, 74 - 76 Pall Mall, 1
Cafe Fresh, 158 Pall Mall, Chorley, 1
Cardwell Arms, Chorley Road, Adlington, 1
Clayton Green Service Station, Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 1
Collingwood News, 89 Collingwood Road, Chorley, 1
Costcutter, Cost Cutter, 94 - 96 Harpers Lane, 1
Dominos, Dominos Pizza, Unit 3, 1
Good Boyz, 48 Bolton Street, Chorley, 1
Lisa's Fish&Chips, 24 Blackstone Road, Chorley, 1
Lock and Quay, The Lock And Quay, 1 Botany Bay, 1
Money Tree, 1 Talbot Row, Euxton, 1
Nisa Euxton, 7 Talbot Row, Euxton, 1
Romana, 16 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 1
Romeo's Food House, 78 Pall Mall, Chorley, 1
Singh Stores, 88 Seymour Street, Chorley, 1
Sun Hing, Sun Hing Take Away, 90 - 92 Chorley Old Road, 1
The Cottage Loaf, 226A The Green, Eccleston, 1
The Farmers Arms, 85 Wood Lane, Heskin, 1
The Red Cat, 114 Blackburn Road, Heapey, 1
Valentinos, 170 Chorley Road, Adlington, 1
Vujon Indian Dining Room, The Neighbourhood Shopping Centre, Eaves Green Road, 1
Zalzala Fusion Lounge, 1 - 3 Market Street, Adlington, 1
0 Star
Panshi, 24 Town Road, Croston, 0
, , ,
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.