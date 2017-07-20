Latest Food Hygiene ratings - Chorley

Have your say

590 of Chorley's food establishments are currently rated "good" or "very good" according to latest inspection results.

A further 38 received a rating of 3 meaning they were "Generally satisfactory"

However, 10 received a score of two meaning "improvement necessary" and worryingly 22 have a score of one which indicates that “major improvement” is necessary.

One restaurant in the area has a rating of 0 meaning that urgent improvement is necessary.

Eating out or ordering in? Use Ctrl F to search the latest listings in Chorley to find the rating of your favourite food establishment.

The list does not include establishments who are classed as exempt or currently awaiting inspection.

5 Stars

2 Tastie, 31 Harpers Lane, Chorley, 5

Aarondale Care Centre, Sunny Brow, Coppull, 5

Abbey Village Primary School, Abbey Village County Primary School, Bolton Road, 5

Adlington Cricket Club, Meadow Street, Adlington, 5

Adlington Motor Services, Market Street Garage, 48 Market Street, 5

Adlington News, 171 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5

Adlington Primary School, Adlington Church Of England School, Park Road, 5

Adlington United Reformed&Methodist Church, Railway Road, Adlington, 5

Albany Academy, Albany Science College, Bolton Road, 5

Aldi Foodstore Ltd, Aldi Foodstore, Harpers Lane, 5

All You Knead, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 5

Amelie's Restuarant, Amelie's Restaurant, 311 Preston Road, 5

Anderton Day Nursery, Saint Joseph's Old School, Bolton Road, 5

Anderton St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Rothwell Road, Anderton, 5

Applejax, Applejax Night Club, 1 Back Mount Street, 5

Asda, Water Street, Chorley, 5

Asda Stores Ltd, ASDA, Bolton Street, 5

Ash Lea Farm, Dawbers Lane, Euxton, 5

Astley Park School, Harrington Road, Chorley, 5

Ava Grace Cakes, 97 Rawlinson Lane, Heath Charnock, 5

B&M Bargains, Market Walk, Chorley, 5

Baked, 108 Market Street, Chorley, 5

Balshaw Lane Primary School, Balshaw Lane County Primary School, Bredon Avenue, 5

Bank Hall Kindergarten, Bank Hall Drive, Bretherton, 5

Barrica Wines, Unit 3871, Canal Mill, 5

Bay Leaf, 119 - 121 Market Street, Chorley, 5

Bed And Breakfast, 11 Troon Close, Euxton, 5

Beeches Nursing Home, 25 Park Road, Coppull, 5

Big Lamp Chippy, The Big Lamp Chip Shop And Cafe, 14 Pall Mall, 5

Birkacre Nurseries Ltd, Birkacre Road, Chorley, 5

Bistecca, BISTECCA, 6 Market Street, 5

Boots the Chemists Limited, Boots The Chemist, Market Walk, 5

Bowen Bakers Ltd, 174 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5

Bridge Inn, 11 Park Road, Adlington, 5

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School, Bournes Row, Brindle, 5

Brindle St Josephs, Brindle St Josephs Roman Catholic C, Chapel Fold, 5

Brinscall&Withnell Ath&Rec, Brinscall And Withnell Sports Club, School Lane, 5

Brookside Care Home, 722 Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

Bubble N Shake, 98 Market Street, Chorley, 5

Buckshaw Primary School, Chancery Road, Astley Village, 5

Buckshaw Village Nursery, The Hub, Unity Place, 5

Bungalow Filling Station, 117 Moor Road, Chorley, 5

Bunty's Food&Wine, Buntys Food&Wine, 246 - 248 Moor Road, 5

Burger King, Charnock Richard Motorway Services, Mill Lane, 5

Burger King (Rivington North), Burger King, Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor, 5

Burger King (Rivington South), Burger King, Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou, 5

Busy Bees, Brooke Street, Chorley, 5

Busy Bees, Nursery At Chorley And South Ribble, Dutch Barn Close, 5

Busy Bodies Nursery, St Marys Old School House, Wigan Road, 5

Bygone Times, Grove Mill, The Green, 5

C&B Singleton, Singleton's Fish And Chip Shop, 153 Preston Road, 5

Cafe Ambio, The Coach House, Astley Park, 5

Caffe Manna, Unit 1, The Carrington Centre, 5

Cakes By Ruth, 38 Market Street, Chorley, 5

Calista Cafe, Euxton Park Golf Centre, Euxton Lane, 5

Camerons Outside At The Masonic Hall, The Masonic Hall, George Street, 5

Campbells, Campbells Park Homes, Club And Premises, 5

Canteen, International Fire Training Centre, Washington Hall, 5

Cappuccino Cafe, The Hub, Unity Place, 5

Charged, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 5

Charlie's Chips, 8 Market Place, Chorley, 5

Charnock Richard Football Club, Charter Lane, Charnock Richard, 5

Charnock Richard Pre-School, Charter Lane, Charnock Richard, 5

Cheeky Monkey's Play And Party Centre, Cheeky Monkeys, Kem Mill, 5

China Box, China Box, 75 Tunley Holme, 5

Choc Amor, Chocamor Ltd, Studio 8, 5

Chocobella, 37 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5

Chocolate Magic, Mawtec House, 12 New Street, 5

Chorley Bowling Club, Windsor Road, Chorley, 5

Chorley Cricket Club, Sandringham Road, Chorley, 5

Chorley Day Services, Chorley Bankside Day Care Centre, Weldbank Lane, 5

Chorley Golf Club, Hall O'th Hill, Chorley Road, 5

Chorley Lifestyle Centre, 20 - 22 Gillibrand Street, Chorley, 5

Chorley Little Theatre, Little Theatre, Dole Lane, 5

Chorley Lodge Care Home, Chorley Lodge Residential Care Home, Botany Brow, 5

Chorley Old Road News, 57 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5

Chorlies, Chorley And South Ribble District G, Preston Road, 5

Christchurch Primary School, Christ Church Charnock Richard C Of, Church Lane, 5

Clayton Brook Primary School, Great Greens Lane, Bamber Bridge, 5

Clayton Brook Service Station, Esso, Clayton Brook Service Station, 5

Coffee Trader, Admiral, 24 - 26 Chapel Street, 5

Coniston House, Coniston Road, Chorley, 5

Coppull Conservative Club, 261 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5

Coppull Off-licence&Grocer, Coppull Off License, 339 Spendmore Lane, 5

Coppull Parish Church School, Roe Hey Drive, Coppull, 5

Coppull Primary School&Children's Centre, Park Road, Coppull, 5

Coppull St John's Primary School, Preston Road, Coppull, 5

Corner House Cafe, 48 Market Street, Adlington, 5

Corrigans, 2 - 4 Mill Street, Coppull, 5

Cowling Stores, 2 Cowling Brow, Chorley, 5

Croston Acorns Ltd, Dob Bridge Cottage, Brickcroft Lane, 5

Croston Park Rest Home, Croston Park Nursing Home, Town Road, 5

Croston Sports Club, Croston Sports And Social Club, Westhead Road, 5

D (64) Medical Squadron (Volunteers), Lancaster House, Devonshire Road, 5

Dalesview Partnership, Back Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

David Lloyd, Moss Lane, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5

Derian House Childrens Hospice, Derian House, Chancery Road, 5

Diets To Go, 114 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5

Domino's Pizza, Dominos Pizza, Unit 2, 5

Doodles Day Nursery, 2 Harrington Road, Chorley, 5

Duke Street Primary School, Duke Street, Chorley, 5

DXC Technology, Euxton House, Euxton Lane, 5

E H Booth&Co Ltd, Booths Supermarket, New Market Street, 5

Early Birds Nursery, 193 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5

Eat My Logo Limited, 7 Edward Street, Chorley, 5

Eccleston Cricket Club, Doctors Lane, Eccleston, 5

Eccleston Green Filling Station, 218 The Green, Eccleston, 5

Elephant and Castle, Elephant And Castle, Bolton Road, 5

Ellerbeck Narrowboats, The Boatyard, Rawlinson Lane, 5

Euro Star, 90 Market Street, Chorley, 5

Euxton C of E Primary School, Euxton C Of E Primary School, Wigan Road, 5

Euxton Parish Institute, Euxton Parish War Memorial Club, 195 Wigan Road, 5

Euxton Park Care Home, Wigan Road, Euxton, 5

Euxton Primrose Hill Rd CP School, Primrose Hill County Primary School, Primrose Hill Road, 5

Euxton Saint Marys R.C. School, Euxton St Marys R C Primary School, Wigan Road, 5

Farmfoods, Water Street, Chorley, 5

Flaming Grill Mobile Catering DA52 GNU, Oaklands, 291 Southport Road, 5

Forecourt North, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 5

Fosterfield Day Care Centre, Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5

Fredericks Ice Cream Parlour, Fredericks Ice Cream, Park Villa, 5

Fresh and Fruity, Fresh And Fruity, 2 Cleveland Street, 5

Frohock Patisserie, 55 Main Street, Buckshaw Village, 5

Froom Street Stores, 162 - 164 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5

Gala Clubs, Gala Bingo, Bingo Hall, 5

Galloways Bakers Ltd, Unit 8, The Carrington Centre, 5

Gelston Manor Day Nursery, Gelston, Dawson Lane, 5

Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home, Folly Wood Drive, Chorley, 5

Gillibrand Primary School, Gillibrand County Primary School, Grosvenor Road, 5

Girasole Italian Takeaway Ltd, 6 Talbot Row, Euxton, 5

Glovers, Glovers Bakery, 4 Talbot Row, 5

Glovers Bakers, 2 Fazakerley Street, Chorley, 5

Go Mex, Unit 1, Market Ground, 5

Gobins Family Butchers Ltd, Unit 7, Market Ground, 5

Goodies Cafe, 4 - 10 Cannon Street, Chorley, 5

GPS (Northwest) Ltd, GPS (Northwest Ltd), Farm Shop, 5

Grandmas Kitchen, 40 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5

Great House Barn, Salmon's, Great House Barn, 5

Greenhalghs Craft Bakery, Greenhalghs, 28 Chapel Street, 5

Greenhalgh's Craft Bakery, 2 Babylon Lane, Adlington, 5

Greenways Rest Home, 720 Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

Greggs PLC, Greggs Bakery, 5 Chapel Street, 5

Grill And Grain, Grill And Grain At The Boatyard, Bolton Road, 5

Grove House, Highfield Road, Adlington, 5

H N Food&Wine Ltd, 116 - 118 Park Road, Chorley, 5

H.M.Prison Garth, HM Prison Garth, Moss Lane, 5

Halls Bakery Ltd, Halls Bakery, 305 Eaves Lane, 5

Halls Bakery Mobile Vehicle - MV08 YRG, Halls Mobile Vehicle, Halls Bakery, 5

Halls Bakery Mobile Vehicle - MV56 XDN, Halls Bakery, 305 Eaves Lane, 5

Handley\*, Handleys, Unit 6, 5

Handleys Bakery - Shop, Handley's Bakery - Shop, 210 - 212 Pall Mall, 5

Harry's Fish Bar, 44 Moor Road, Chorley, 5

Havana Brasserie, 5 - 7 Fazakerley Street, Chorley, 5

Health-e-cafe, 90 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5

Hearts&Minds Childcare Ltd, Hearts And Minds Childcare, Billinge House, 5

Heskin Hall Farms Quality Butchers, Heskin Farm Butchers, Farmers Market&Crafts Centre Hesk, 5

Heskin Pemberton Primary School, Withington Lane, Heskin, 5

Highfield Golf Club, Highfield Golf Course, Buckholes Lane, 5

Highfield Nursery School and Children's Centre, Highfield Nursery School And Childr, Wright Street, 5

Highfield Primary School, Wright Street, Chorley, 5

Highgrove House, Highfield Road North, Chorley, 5

Hoghton Arms, Chorley Road, Withnell, 5

Holly Trees Centre, St Thomas's Road, Chorley, 5

Hopulance Gormet Hotdogs, The Old Vicarage, 84 Gillibrand Walks, 5

Iceland Frozen Foods plc, Iceland, 34 Market Walk, 5

Italian Cottage, 12 Cheapside, Chorley, 5

J&L Vintage Tea Rooms, 34 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5

J McRobbs High Class Family Butchers And Delicatessen LTD, J McRobb's High Class Family Butche, 236 - 238 Eaves Lane, 5

Jail House Crop, Hm Prison Wymott, Moss Lane, 5

Jamies Wild Cafe, Unit 27, Chorley Business And Technology Cen, 5

Jaws Fish and Chips, Jaws Fish&Chip Shop, 76 Tunley Holme, 5

Jolsa Indian Takeaway, 2 Hallgate, Astley Village, 5

J-SEAS, J-seas Finest F&C, 29 Harpers Lane, 5

Jubilee Service Station, 65 Preston Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5

Juci Wellbeing, Unit 26, Chorley Business And Technology Cen, 5

K Green, K And J Green Butchers, 73 - 75 Withington Lane, 5

Katy's Kitchen, Belly Busters, 188 Eaves Lane, 5

Ken's, 282 Moor Road, Chorley, 5

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Unit 5, Chorley Retail Park, 5

Kin's Chinese Takeaway, 11 Market Street, Adlington, 5

Lam's Chinese Takeaway, 78 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5

Lancashire Fayre, 31 Market Street, Chorley, 5

Lancaster Lane Community School, Lancaster Lane County Primary Schoo, Hunters Road, 5

Last Orders, The Last Orders, 113 Market Street, 5

Latch Bar, 55 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5

Learning Steps, The Old School House Play Centre, 56 Parker Street, 5

Lee's Take Away, Lee's Takeaway, 33 Harpers Lane, 5

Lilliput Nursery, Lilliput Nursery School, 33 Town Lane, 5

Little Acorns Nursery, 34 Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

Little Explorers, Aviation House, Chorley Business An, East Terrace, 5

Little G's Pre-School, Unit 8, Chorley West Business Park, 5

Little Hong Kong Limited, Little Hong Kong Ltd, Briers Brow, 5

Little Lantern, 87 Collingwood Road, Chorley, 5

Living Waters Church (Connect), Living Waters Church, 33 - 45 Bolton Street, 5

Lottie's Coffee And Tea Cavern, Lotties Coffee And Tea Cavern, Canal Mill, 5

Loy Kee Takeaway, 60 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 5

Lucianos At The Millstone, Luciano's At The Millstone, Bolton Road, 5

M&A Goga Newsagent, 117 Brooke Street, Chorley, 5

M&J Grimshaw, 412 Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, 5

Magpies Nest- Chorley Football Club, Magpies Nest, Chorley Football Club, Victory Park, 5

Malt House Farm, Moss Lane, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5

Manor Road Primary School, Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

Marley Court Nursing Home, Bolton Road, Heath Charnock, 5

Marsh House Nursing Home, Ulnes Walton Lane, Ulnes Walton, 5

Masons Market Cafe, Unit 10, Market Ground, 5

Massa's Ice Cream Parlour, 3 Cunliffe Street, Chorley, 5

Mawdesley C of E School, Mawdesley St Peters C Of E Primary, Hurst Green, 5

Mawdesley Pantry, 72 New Street, Mawdesley, 5

Mawdesley Post Office, 55 New Street, Mawdesley, 5

Mayfield School, Gloucester Road, Chorley, 5

Mays, 18 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 5

McColls, 77 Tunley Holme, Bamber Bridge, 5

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, McDonalds, Clifford Street, 5

Meadow Bank Nursing Home, Meadow Lane, Bamber Bridge, 5

Mellors Catering At Bishop Rawstorne School, Bishop Rawstorne C Of E Language Co, Out Lane, 5

Mellors Catering At Eccleston Primary School, Eccleston Primary School, Doctors Lane, 5

Mellors Catering At Holy Cross RC High School, Holy Cross Catholic High School, Myles Standish Way, 5

Mellors Catering At St John's C Of E \&Methodist Primary Sch, St Johns C Of E&Methodist Primary, School Lane, 5

Mellors Catering At Trinity&St Michaels School, Trinity And St Michael's Church Of, Out Lane, 5

Missionary Training Centre, Temple Way, Chorley, 5

Morrisons Supermarket, Brooke Street, Chorley, 5

Mother Hubbard's Famous Fish&Chips, Rivington Motorway Service Area, Anderton Lane, 5

Motor Fuel Service Station, Preston Road Service Station, Preston Road, 5

Mr Michael J Motley, Parr Hall Farm, Parr Lane, 5

Mr Pat Kavanagh, Pat Kavanagh, Unit 2, 5

My Favourite Sweet Shop, 66 Market Street, Chorley, 5

Naseeb Euxton Ltd, 24 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 5

Nature Trail Nursery Ltd, Nature Trail Nursery, School Lane, 5

Nellie&Marls, 130 Preston Road, Coppull, 5

Nineteen, Duxbury Park Golf Course, Duxbury Hall Road, 5

NISA- Local, 166A Wood Lane, Heskin, 5

Normas, Unit 23, Market Ground, 5

NSS News, NSS House, Wigan Road, 5

Oak Royal Golf&Country Club Hotel, Bury Lane, Withnell, 5

Oakbridge Retirement Villages Ltd, Buckshaw Retirement Village, Oakbridge Drive, 5

Oakdene Filling Station, 185 Southport Road, Ulnes Walton, 5

Olive Catering At TVS Supply Chain, TVS Supply Chain, Canteen, 5

Oliver House, Hallgate, Astley Village, 5

On A Roll, 5 Cowling Brow, Chorley, 5

One Stop, 139 Carr Lane, Chorley, 5

One Stop, One-stop, 221 The Green, 5

One Stop Shop (Londis), Londis, 2 Brindle Street, 5

Only Food And Sauces, 118 Royal Umpire Caravan Park, Southport Road, 5

P Whittaker, P Whittaker Meat, Unit 8, 5

Pall Mall News, 156 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5

Pawsons Golden Plaice, 26 High Street, Chorley, 5

Pearsons, 72 Market Street, Chorley, 5

Phoenix, 4 Hallgate, Astley Village, 5

Pipers Private Nursery, 11 Southport Road, Chorley, 5

Pizza House, 85 Bolton Street, Chorley, 5

Pizza Hut Delivery, 98 - 102 Market Street, Chorley, 5

Pizza Pronto, Unit 25, Market Ground, 5

Pizzeria Dal Mamolo, 198 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5

PK Kids Day Nursery, Langton Brow, Eccleston, 5

Playdor Nursery School, The Bungalow, 4 Chorley Hall Road, 5

Playmates, Unit F26 - F28, Coppull Enterprise Centre, 5

Potters Corner Cafe, Farmers Market And Crafts Centre He, Wood Lane, 5

Potty About Herbs, Unit 15, Canal Mill, 5

Prince of Wales, Prince Of Wales, 9 - 11 Cowling Brow, 5

Quaff, Unit 38, Farmers Market And Crafts Centre He, 5

Queen Vic Fish&Chips, 139A Carr Lane, Chorley, 5

Railway @ Euxton, Wigan Road, Euxton, 5

Railway Road Chippy, 99 Railway Road, Chorley, 5

Rainbow Day Nursery, Rainbow Day Nursery Golborne Limite, 6B Station Road, 5

Ramsay Health Care UK Operations Ltd, Euxton Hall Hospital, Wigan Road, 5

Red Chillies Catering Company At The Fairpoint Group, The Fairpoint Group, Fairclough House, 5

Red Lion, 68 New Street, Mawdesley, 5

Retreat, Retreat Restaurants Ltd, 19 Church Street, 5

RH&M Atherton, R H&M Atherton, 305 Spendmore Lane, 5

Rivington And Blackrod High School, Rivington Lane, Rivington, 5

Rivington Hall Barn, Rivington Hall Barn And Part Riving, Rivington Lane, 5

Rivington North Services Shop, Service Shop, Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor, 5

Rivington Park Nursing Home, 206 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5

Robinsons Farm Ices 5

Robinsons Farm Ices- J5 TWE 5

Robinsons Ice Cream Van Reg B755 RKS 5

Robinsons Ice Cream Van Reg T158 AOK, 8 School Street, Farrington, Preston, 5

Rock&River Outdoor Pursuits, Rock And River Outdoor Pursuit, Cliffs Barn, 5

Romeo's Sandwich Shop, 80 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5

Rose Cake Studio, Unit F5, Coppull Enterprise Centre, 5

Rosie Posies, 9 Farrington Street, Chorley, 5

Royal British Legion, Royal British Legion Club, Springfield Road North, 5

Runshaw College Business Centre, Euxton Lane, Euxton, 5

S W Confectioners, 16 Gillibrand Street, Chorley, 5

Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Brooke Street, Chorley, 5

Sagar Premier Restaurant, Sagar Premier Indian Restaurant, Clayton Brook Road, 5

Sainsbury's, Unit 10, The Carrington Centre, 5

Saint Bedes R.C. School, St Bedes RC Primary School, Preston Road, 5

Saint Chads Parish Centre, St Chads Parish Centre, 235 Town Lane, 5

Saint Georges Church Institute, St Georges Church Institute, Trinity Road, 5

Saint Josephs Parish Centre, St Josephs Parish Centre, Harpers Lane, 5

Saint Laurences Church, Parish Church Of St Laurence, Union Street, 5

Saint Pauls C of E School, St Pauls C Of E School, Railway Road, 5

Saint Paul's Church Institute, St Pauls Church Club, Railway Road, 5

Saint Peters Parish Club, St Peters Parish Club, Eaves Lane, 5

Sams Bar, 12 Railway Street, Chorley, 5

Sam's Too, Sams Too, 294 Moor Road, 5

Scrumpy Pig Farm Shop, Unit 3850, Canal Mill, 5

Sea Cadet Corps H.Q., Sea Cadet Corps, Heapey Road, 5

Shaftesbury High School, Weldbank Lane, Chorley, 5

Shanti Lounge, 11 Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, 5

Shapla Indian Takeaway, 178 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5

Shaw Hill Golf Club, Shaw Hill Hotel And Country Club, Preston Road, 5

Shell Preston Road, Texaco Petrol Station, Preston Road, 5

Shepherds Hall Ale House, 67 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5

Short But Sweet 5

Sir Henry Tate, New Market Street, Chorley, 5

Skippers, 8 Talbot Row, Euxton, 5

Slacks Farm Butchers, Slacks Farm Butchers Ltd, 11 Market Walk, 5

Smokies Southern BBQ, 13 St Thomas's Road, Chorley, 5

Southlands High School, Clover Road, Chorley, 5

Spar, 303 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5

Spar, Spar Stores, Spendmore Lane, 5

Spar (Rivington South), Spar, Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou, 5

Spar Stores, Spar&Post Office, 12 Runshaw Lane, 5

Spout House Farm Shop, Spout House Farm, Blackburn Road, 5

Spring Meadow Community Centre, Spring Meadow, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

Springfield, 226 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5

Springfield Nursing Home, 191 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5

SS. Peter&Paul's Catholic Primary School, SS Peter&Paul's Catholic Primary, Ridley Lane, 5

St Chad's RC Primary School, Blackburn Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5

St Georges Primary School, St George's C Of E Primary School, Carr Lane, 5

St Gregory's RC Primary, St Gregorys RC Primary School, Eaves Green Road, 5

St James' Primary School, St James C Of E Primary School, Devonport Way, 5

St James' Primary School, St James Church Of England Primary, Water Street, 5

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Bury Lane, Withnell, 5

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, St Josephs Roman Catholic Primary S, Bournes Row, 5

St Joseph's Junior School, St Josephs RC School, Cedar Road, 5

St Laurence Primary School, St Laurence C Of E Primary School, Highfield Road South, 5

St Mary's C of E Primary School, St Mary's C Of E Primary School, The Green, 5

St Mary's Primary School, Hornchurch Drive, Chorley, 5

St Oswalds RC Primary School, St Oswalds Roman Catholic Primary S, Spendmore Lane, 5

St Peters C Of E Primary School, Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5

St Peters Out Of School Club, Eaves Lane, Chorley, 5

Starbucks (Rivington North), Starbucks, Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor, 5

Starbucks (Rivington South), Starbucks, Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou, 5

Starbucks South, Starbucks, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, 5

Steeley Lane News Agent, Steeley News&Mini Market, 52 Steeley Lane, 5

Stephanie's Pit Stop 5

Stocks Hall Mawdesley, Hall Lane, Mawdesley, 5

Style Catering 5

Subway, 11 Fazakerley Street, Chorley, 5

Subway, 5 Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, 5

Subway (Rivington North), Subway, Rivington Motorway Service Area Nor, 5

Subway (Rivington South), Subway, Rivington Motorway Service Area Sou, 5

Supanews, 9 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5

Susie B's, Billinge Hall Barn, Southport Road, 5

Tapas Esteban, 8 Cleveland Street, Chorley, 5

Teddy Towers, 1 Lancaster Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

Telent Technology Services, Carr Lane, Chorley, 5

Tesco, Foxhole Road, Chorley, 5

Tesco Express, 176 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5

Tesco Express, Tesco, 28 Pendle Road, 5

Tesco Family Dining Ltd, Tesco, Foxhole Road, 5

Tesco Stores Limited, Tesco Supermarket, Ordnance Road, 5

The Adelphi Rest Home, Adelphi Rest Home, 33 - 35 Queens Road, 5

The Alabaster Jar, 180 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5

The Ale Station, The Ale Station Limited, 60 Chapel Street, 5

The Anderton Centre, First Organisation, The Anderton Centre, 5

The Baron's Rest, Hallgate, Astley Village, 5

The Bay Horse, Euxton Lane, Euxton, 5

The Beaumont, Woodale Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

The Bikini Baker 5

The Black Horse, Long Lane, Heath Charnock, 5

The Black Horse Hotel, 252 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5

The Boars Head, Blackburn Old Road, Hoghton, 5

The Bowling Green Inn, Bowling Green Inn, Preston Road, 5

The Brown Cow, 330 The Green, Eccleston, 5

The Busy Food Co 5

The Buttercup Tea Rooms And Sandwich Bar, 81 Water Street, Chorley, 5

The Butty Box, 77A Water Street, Chorley, 5

The Butty Shop, 30 Market Street, Adlington, 5

The Cafe at Cedar Farm, The Cafe At Cedar Farm, Unit 5 - 6, 5

The Cafe At Spring Cottage, Spring Cottage, Rivington Lane, 5

The Cake Pavillion 5

The Cavendish Arms, Sandy Lane, Brindle, 5

The Chip Shop, 111 Lyons Lane, Chorley, 5

The Coffee Club Ltd, The Coffee Club, 57 Market Street, 5

The Co-operative Food, 195 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5

The Co-operative Food, 2 - 6 Market Place, Adlington, 5

The Co-operative Food, Moor Road, Chorley, 5

The Cowshed, Cowshed, 1 Barnes Wallis Way, 5

The Cricketers Arms, 94 School Lane, Brinscall, 5

The Crown Hotel, 46 - 48 Chapel Street, Chorley, 5

The Delicatessen, 200 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5

The Dog Inn, Chorley Old Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

The Dressers Arms, Briers Brow, Wheelton, 5

The Eagle Hotel, 122 Bolton Street, Chorley, 5

The Emporium, Peter Street, Chorley, 5

The Fieldfare, Foxhole Road, Chorley, 5

The Filling Station, 20 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 5

The Flat Iron, 21 Cleveland Street, Chorley, 5

The Food Shop, Unit 7, Cedar Farm Gallery, 5

The Gables, The Gables Care Home, 25 Southport Road, 5

The George, 3 St Thomas's Road, Chorley, 5

The Golden Dragon, Golden Dragon, 13 Bolton Street, 5

The Grape and Grain, Grape&Grain, 10 Victoria Street, 5

The Greenhaus, 267B The Green, Eccleston, 5

The Happy Frier, Happy Frier, Unit 1, 5

The Hare And Hounds, Bolton Road, Abbey Village, 5

The Harvester, Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village, 5

The Hollies, 119 Heapey Road, Chorley, 5

The Imperial, 59 Union Street, Chorley, 5

The Legacy Nursery, The Legacy Rainbow House, Salt Pit Lane, 5

The Little Chippy, 164 Chorley Road, Adlington, 5

The Lord Nelson, Radburn Brow, Clayton-Le-Woods, 5

The Lunch Box, Unit A5, Towngate Works, 5

The Market Cheese Shop, Unit 30, Market Ground, 5

The Minstrel, Eaves Green Road, Chorley, 5

The Mitre Hotel, 73 Weldbank Lane, Chorley, 5

The Old Stables Vintage Tea Shop, 20 West Street, Chorley, 5

The Olive Branch, HM Prison Garth, Moss Lane, 5

The Park Cafe, Springfield Leisure Centre, Springfield Road, 5

The Plough, Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 5

The Plough Inn, 139 Pall Mall, Chorley, 5

The Potters Arms, Potters Arms, 42 Brooke Street, 5

The Preston Temple, Temple Way, Chorley, 5

The Railway Hotel, 20 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 5

The Rivington, Rivington Village Club, Horrobin Lane, 5

The Roebuck Inn, Waterhouse Green, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5

The Rose&Crown, Rose And Crown, 15 St Thomas's Road, 5

The Rose&Crown, The Rose And Crown, 220 Southport Road, 5

The Royal Oak, 216 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5

The Royal Oak Hotel, Riley Green, Hoghton, 5

The Secret Spa, The Windmill, Liverpool Road, 5

The Seven Stars Hotel, Seven Stars, 86 Eaves Lane, 5

The Shepherds Arms, Shepherds Arms, 38 Eaves Lane, 5

The Spinners At Cowling, 77 - 79 Cowling Road, Chorley, 5

The Talbot, Balshaw Lane, Euxton, 5

The Top Spinners, 105 Railway Road, Adlington, 5

The Traditional Kitchen, Mrs Joanne Ryan, 109 Preston Road, 5

The Uncharted Spice Company, 4 Balmoral Road, Chorley, 5

The Vault Coffee Shop @Pepperberry, 289 The Green, Eccleston, 5

The Village Chippy, 173 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5

The Village Chippy, 175 The Green, Eccleston, 5

The Village Tea Room At Wheelton, 202 Blackburn Road, Wheelton, 5

The Westhead Fish&Chip Shop, The Westhead Fish&Chips, 66 Westhead Road, 5

The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Town Road, Croston, 5

The White Bear Inn, White Bear Inn, 5A Market Street, 5

The White Bull Hotel, 135 Market Street, Chorley, 5

The White Horse, 32 Chorley Road, Heath Charnock, 5

Theatre Hotel, 10 Dole Lane, Chorley, 5

Thyme On The Yarrow, 68A Town Road, Croston, 5

Tiggis Express, Tiggis Xpress, 3 Barnes Wallis Way, 5

Tiny Rockers, Tesco Supermarket, Ordnance Road, 5

Toddy's, 348A Preston Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 5

Tootsies Ice Cream, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 5

Treeface Cafe, Treeface Cafe, Visitors Centre, Yarrow Valley Country Park, 5

Trinity Church of England Primary School, Trinity C Of E Methodist Primary Sc, Unity Place, 5

Twin Lakes Velo Cafe, Brickcroft Lane, Croston, 5

VDM News Ltd, 66 Ash Grove, Chorley, 5

Verdes Ristorante Pizzeria, 230 - 232 The Green, Eccleston, 5

Visitor Centre Tea Shop, The Barn, Berkeley Drive, 5

Wah Do House, 303 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 5

Waitrose, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 5

Waterfall Elior At Parklands High School, Parklands High School, Southport Road, 5

Waterloo Lodge School, Waterloo Lodge, 173 Preston Road, 5

Westhead Stores (Londis), 40 Westhead Road, Croston, 5

Westmorland School, Weldbank Lane, Chorley, 5

Westwood Primary School, Westwood Road, Bamber Bridge, 5

Westwood Rest Home, 29 - 31 Southport Road, Chorley, 5

Wheelton&District Pony Club, Red Cat Field, Blackburn Road, 5

White Bear Marina Cafe, White Bear Cafe, White Bear Marina, 5

Whittle Village Hall, Whittle-le-Woods Village Hall, Union Street, 5

Whittle-le-Woods Primary, Whittle-le-Woods CE Primary, Preston Road, 5

WHSmith North, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 5

WHSmith South, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 5

Wigan AFC Training Ground, Euxton Lane, Euxton, 5

Willow House Day Nursery, 90 Railway Road, Adlington, 5

Willowbank Rest Home, Willow Bank Residential Care Home, 42 Lancaster Lane, 5

Withnell Fold Primary School, Withnell Fold County Primary School, Withnell Fold, 5

Withnell Fold Sports Club, Withnell Fold Sports Ground, Withnell Fold, 5

Woodchats, Chorley Interchange, Clifford Street, 5

Woodlands Conference Centre, Southport Road, Chorley, 5

Working Mens Institute, Eccleston Working Mens Institute, The Green, 5

WRVS @ Cafe, WRVS At Cafe, Chorley And South Ribble District G, 5

Yarrow Valley Nursery, Bredon Avenue, Euxton, 5

4 Stars

Alison Arms, 279 Preston Road, Coppull, 4

All Saints Primary School, All Saints C Of E School, Moor Road, 4

All Seasons Leisure Centre, Water Street, Chorley, 4

Allens Butchers, Allen's Butchers, 6 Chapel Street, 4

Aramark Services, HM Prison Wymott, Moss Lane, 4

Asda Stores Limited, Asda Superstore, Clayton Green Centre, 4

Bangla Spice Brasserie, Wigan Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 4

Boatel Party Cruises, The Royal Sovereign, Botany Bay Moorings, 4

Browns Butchers, 7 Market Place, Chorley, 4

Chorley Masala, 236 Pall Mall, Chorley, 4

Chorley Sporting Club, Chorley Football Supporters Club, Duke Street, 4

Chorley Town Cafe, 36 Chapel Street, Chorley, 4

Clayton Brook Community Church, Great Greens Lane, Bamber Bridge, 4

Clayton Green Sports Centre, Clayton Green Centre, Clayton Green Road, 4

Clayton Le Woods Primary School, Clayton Le Woods C Of E Primary Sch, Back Lane, 4

Coffee Stop, The Coffee Stop, 2 Market Place, 4

Crawshaws, Unit 9, Market Ground, 4

Daisy Tandoori, 44 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 4

Dantes, 470 Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 4

East Ward Conservative Club, Stump Lane, Chorley, 4

Euxton Mills Hotel, Wigan Road, Euxton, 4

Five Star Takeaway, Five Star Chinese Takeaway, 180 Chorley Road, 4

Forecourt South, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 4

Fresco Fresco, 29 - 31 Town Road, Croston, 4

Full Belly Deli, 138 Pall Mall, Chorley, 4

G W Ball&Sons, Ball Fruit And Veg, Unit 12 - Unit 14, 4

Gordon Tyrer&Son, Unit 19, Market Ground, 4

H.M.Prison Wymott, H.M. Prison Wymott, Moss Lane, 4

Heskin Hall Restaurant, Restaurant, Heskin Hall, 4

Highcliffe Rest Home, Highcliffe Residential Home, 226 Preston Road, 4

Hinds Head Hotel, Preston Road, Charnock Richard, 4

Hoghton Post Office, The Post Office, The Straits, 4

Hollybrook House, 1 Brookdale, Heath Charnock, 4

JJ Chinese Fish&Chips, J J Fish And Chips, 172 Bolton Street, 4

KFC, Charnock Richard Motorway Services, Mill Lane, 4

La Rocca, La Rocca Italian Takeaway And Resta, 77 Water Street, 4

Leanne's Little Coffee Shop, 122 Pall Mall, Chorley, 4

Livesey's of Chorley, Livesey Fish, Unit 21, 4

Lord Nelson Hotel, Out Lane, Croston, 4

Lotus Garden Chinese Takeaway, 237 The Green, Eccleston, 4

M A Convenience Store, MA Off Licence, 166 Pall Mall, 4

Makinsons Superstore, Makinsons, 112A Devonshire Road, 4

Marcus Moore Catering, 108 Pilling Lane, Chorley, 4

Massala Express, 28 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 4

McKrisps, McKrisps Caterers, 48 Steeley Lane, 4

Mega Munch, 56 Chapel Street, Chorley, 4

Mellors Catering At St Micheal's C Of E High School, St Michael's C Of E High School, Astley Road, 4

Mini Market U Miska, 27 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 4

Moor News 'N' Booze, 28 Moor Road, Chorley, 4

Mr Colin Barbenson 4

Murphy's Fish&Chips, Murphy's Fish And Chips, 7 School Lane, 4

Naga, Bolton Road, Abbey Village, 4

Nature Trail Nursery, Whittle-Le-Woods And Clayton-Le-Woo, 239 Preston Road, 4

No 3 Club, Unit 1, Primrose Bank House, 4

Papa Luigis, 169 Wigan Road, Euxton, 4

Pikestone Court, Portsmouth Drive, Chorley, 4

Poundbakery, Pound Bakery, 26 Market Walk, 4

Poundland, 1 - 2 Market Walk, Chorley, 4

Premier Eaves Lane, 82 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 4

Puddletown Pirates, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 4

Pulcinellas, 7 Cowling Brow, Chorley, 4

Real Honest Foods, 101 Chorley Road, Adlington, 4

Ristorante Alghero, Bolton Road, Withnell, 4

Rosemary And Vine, Farmers Market And Crafts Centre He, Wood Lane, 4

Saffron, Saffron Takeaway, 5 Talbot Row, 4

Saint Marys Parish Centre, St Marys Parish Centre, Devonshire Road, 4

Sayers the Bakers Ltd, Sayers The Bakers, 14 Runshaw Lane, 4

Sea View Inn, 2 Preston Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 4

Sizzlers, Carpark South Of Unit 43, North Street, 4

Smethurst Restaurant, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 4

Spinners Arms, 23 Church Street, Adlington, 4

Stay And Play At Manor Road Ltd, Youth And Community Centre, Manor Road, 4

Sunflower, 10 Bury Lane, Withnell, 4

Taylor Maid, 184 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 4

The Bay Horse, Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, 4

The Black Horse Inn, Westhead Road, Croston, 4

The Blue House, Bluehouse Interior Decorations And, 129 Market Street, 4

The Bob Inn, Cabin 24, Market Ground, 4

The Bretherton Arms, Bretherton Arms, 252 Eaves Lane, 4

The Colliers, Colliers Arms, 30 Moor Road, 4

The Co-operative Food, Bolton Road, Adlington, 4

The Delph Diver Training Centre, Halfpenny Lane, Heskin, 4

The Derby Arms, 211 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 4

The Duke of York, Duke Of York, 124 Bolton Street, 4

The Garden Restaurant, Leyland Garden Centre, 338 Southport Road, 4

The Golden Lion, 369 Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, 4

The Grange, 72 Stump Lane, Chorley, 4

The Hot-Roast, Unit 16, Market Ground, 4

The Ley Inn, Back Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 4

The Oak Tree Inn, 58 School Lane, Brinscall, 4

The Old Bakery, 219 South Road, Bretherton, 4

The Oriental Express, 48 Park Road, Chorley, 4

The Pantry, HM Prison Garth, Moss Lane, 4

The Prince of Wales, The Prince Of Wales, New Market Street, 4

The Red Herring, Mill Lane, Coppull, 4

The Robin Hood Inn, Robin Hood Inn, Blue Stone Lane, 4

The Travellers Rest, Travellers Rest, Dawbers Lane, 4

The Two Birds Tea Room Ltd, Two Birds Tea Room, Farmers Market&Crafts Centre Hesk, 4

The Village Store (Londis), The Village Store, 104 - 106 School Lane, 4

The White Hart, Mealhouse Lane, Chorley, 4

The Womble Inn, Womble Inn Chicken Barbeque, 1 Chapel Street, 4

The Woodsman Pub And Grill, Lancaster Lane, Clayton-Le-Woods, 4

Thyme&Plaice, The Thyme And Plaice, 37 Wigan Lane, 4

Tony's Off Licence, 50 Bolton Road, Chorley, 4

Trader Jacks, Hollinshead Street, Chorley, 4

Venice Takeaway, 19 Bolton Street, Chorley, 4

Village Green Tea Room, Village Green Tea Rooms, Sheep House Lane, 4

Vinny's Convenience Store (Premier Express), 83 - 85 Water Street, Chorley, 4

White Coppice Cricket Club, White Coppice, Heapey, 4

Wing Sing, 240 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 4

Woodland Cafe, 19B Bury Lane, Withnell, 4

Yarrow Bridge, Bolton Road, Chorley, 4

Yew Tree Inn, Dill Hall Brow, Heath Charnock, 4

Yu Hing Take Away, Yu Hing Takeaway, 2 Kimberley Street, 4

3 Stars

Adlington Spice, 34 Market Street, Adlington, 3

Ariel Takeaway, 72 Pall Mall, Chorley, 3

Astley Balti, 2 Hallgate, Astley Village, 3

Brook House Hotel, 662 Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 3

Cafe 1855, Canal Mill, Botany Bay, 3

China Garden (Displaying Georges Fish And Chips), China Garden, 64 Seymour Street, 3

China Star, 14 Cowling Brow, Chorley, 3

Classy Sandwich, Unit 20, Market Ground, 3

Coppull Stir Fry, 41 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 3

D&B Stores, 1 - 3 Rock Villa Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 3

Five Acres Plant Centre, Five Acres, Dawbers Lane, 3

Goodwin's, Preston Road, Chorley, 3

Gwok Hing Chinese Takeaway, 209 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 3

Hyatt Indian Cuisine, The Hyatt Indian Cuisine, 1 Dole Lane, 3

J.J. Savigar, J.J Savigar, 36 School Lane, 3

Mama Mia, 17 Market Street, Adlington, 3

Mama Mia, 242 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 3

Newsagent Kiosk, Newsagent, Chorley Interchange, 3

Park Hall Hotel, Park Hall Road, Charnock Richard, 3

Premier News Chorley Ltd, Premier News, 66 Pall Mall, 3

R.J&G.A Burgess, Ron Burgess, 51 Park Road, 3

Shathi Indian Takeaway, Shathi Indian Tandoori Takeaway, 234 Eaves Lane, 3

Shreeji News And Off Licence, 68 Park Road, Adlington, 3

Sizzla Grill, 26 Steeley Lane, Chorley, 3

Subway, Clayton Brook Service Station, Preston Road, 3

Sue Ryder Foundation, Sue Ryder Care Centre, Cuerden Hall, 3

Tasty Bites, 106 Pall Mall, Chorley, 3

The Blue Anchor, 21 South Road, Bretherton, 3

The Crown, Station Road, Croston, 3

The Elephant, Dawbers Lane, Euxton, 3

The Godfather, 110 Market Street, Chorley, 3

The Hop Pocket, Carr Lane, Chorley, 3

The Nile, The Nile, Unit 3, 3

The Original Farmers Arms, Towngate, Eccleston, 3

The Parkers Arms Hotel, 120 Park Road, Chorley, 3

The Village Bite, Village Bite, 78 Tunley Holme, 3

The Village Store, 138 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, 3

Weldbank Stores&Off Licence, Weldbank Store And Off Licence, 46 Weldbank Lane, 3

2 Stars

Coppull Tandoori, 194 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, 2

Cosmopolitan, 30A St Georges Street, Chorley, 2

Costa Coffee, 9 Market Walk, Chorley, 2

Days Inn, Charnock Richard Motorway Service A, Mill Lane, 2

Great Wall, Great Wall Chinese Takeaway, 23 Cunliffe Street, 2

Highfield Restaurant, The Highfield Restaurant, Southport Road, 2

McColls Convenience Store, McColls And Astley Park Post Office, 3 Hallgate, 2

Stump Lane Stores, Stump Lane Store, 33 Stump Lane, 2

Tayeba, Tayeba Indian Takeaway, 3 Moor Road, 2

Uppercrust Bakery, 215 - 217 Eaves Lane, Chorley, 2

1 Star

Bargain Booze, Bargain Booze Select Convenience, 74 - 76 Pall Mall, 1

Cafe Fresh, 158 Pall Mall, Chorley, 1

Cardwell Arms, Chorley Road, Adlington, 1

Clayton Green Service Station, Preston Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, 1

Collingwood News, 89 Collingwood Road, Chorley, 1

Costcutter, Cost Cutter, 94 - 96 Harpers Lane, 1

Dominos, Dominos Pizza, Unit 3, 1

Good Boyz, 48 Bolton Street, Chorley, 1

Lisa's Fish&Chips, 24 Blackstone Road, Chorley, 1

Lock and Quay, The Lock And Quay, 1 Botany Bay, 1

Money Tree, 1 Talbot Row, Euxton, 1

Nisa Euxton, 7 Talbot Row, Euxton, 1

Romana, 16 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, 1

Romeo's Food House, 78 Pall Mall, Chorley, 1

Singh Stores, 88 Seymour Street, Chorley, 1

Sun Hing, Sun Hing Take Away, 90 - 92 Chorley Old Road, 1

The Cottage Loaf, 226A The Green, Eccleston, 1

The Farmers Arms, 85 Wood Lane, Heskin, 1

The Red Cat, 114 Blackburn Road, Heapey, 1

Valentinos, 170 Chorley Road, Adlington, 1

Vujon Indian Dining Room, The Neighbourhood Shopping Centre, Eaves Green Road, 1

Zalzala Fusion Lounge, 1 - 3 Market Street, Adlington, 1

0 Star

Panshi, 24 Town Road, Croston, 0

