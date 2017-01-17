Chorley Court List - Tuesday January 17 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Craig O’Sullivan, 39, of Northgate Drive, Chorley, stole toiletries worth £43 from Asda on November 12. Chorley magistrates fined him £120 and he had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Jason Craig Bennetton, 31, of Wright Street, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge by Chorley magistrates for stealing a bike worth £60. He had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £45 costs, The offence happened on December 20.

Laura Kilgarriff, 28, of 9 Bowland Avenue, Chorley, was fined £75 at Chorley Magistrates’ Court for being drunk and disorderly in Market Street on November 20. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge.

Andrew John Watson, 41, of Tansley Avenue, Coppull, stole two bottles of whiskey worth £37 from Booths on December 20. Chorley magistrates fined him £120 and he had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

Zoe McGill, 22, of Cotswold Road, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him. Chorley magistrates ordered her to pay £20 victim surcharge. The offence happened on October 1.

Phillip Lewis, 41, of St Gregorys Place, Chorley, was fined £100 at Preston Magistrates’ Court for being drunk and disorderly in Parker Street. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £65 court costs. The offence happened on January 1.

Liam Vickerman, 23, of Church Gardens, Euxton, was given a community order for assaulting a woman, damaging furniture worth £750, and possessing cannabis. Preston magistrates gave him a conditional discharge for 12 months. The offence happened December 22.