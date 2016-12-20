Christmas holiday delays at flood blackspot in Euxton

Work on a notorious flooding hotspot is set to continue for another three weeks.

The extended road closure will cause further misery for thousands of Lancashire motorists as the route is one of the key links between Chorley and Leyland.

Euxton Lane hit the headlines last year when the road underneath The West Coast Main Line bridge was badly flooded following torrential rain. It was up to ten feet of water for about 50 yards for weeks in 2015.

A video of a jet skier on the water going under the bridge even went viral online.

The roadworks by Network Rail only began on October 24 after months of delays. Initially Euxton Lane was meant to reopen just in time for Christmas, on Friday, December 23.

Now bosses at the company, which is investing £700,000 into the work, say the road will reopen on Friday, January 13.

Motorists have complained that the traffic caused by the roadworks are a “nightmare”.

A letter sent to residents from National Railstated: “These important drainage works are proving to be complex and challenging, as we have encountered several difficult blockages that needed to be drilled through, which have resulted in a delay to the programme.

“However, we are working as fast we can to ensure that we can complete the project as quickly as possible to help reduce future flooding in this location.

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle said: “I know this news will be disappointing for residents but we always knew it was going to be a major piece of engineering work. I think the important thing is that this problem is fixed permanently so that the road no longer floods. I’ve spoken with Network Rail and they’ve given a specific technical reason for the extension, they’re confident the work will be completed in January.”