Countdown to Adlington Carnival

This year’s Adlington Carnival will be held in memory of community stalwart Alan Birtwistle who died in April aged 88.

The parade on July 8, which is the centre point of the gala, is to be led by Alan’s grandchildren holding a banner saying, The show must go on.

Known as Mr Adlington, Alan was the face of the carnival, compering the annual event which has brought the likes of comedian Tommy Cooper, boxer Frank Bruno, television presenter Cilla Black and TV character Mr Blobby to town.

His wife of 24 years Lois is one of the key organisers of Adlington Carnival. She said: “Because of Alan this year I want to try and make it a special one, it was his baby.”

The festival, which takes place over the weekend of July 7-9 will see celebrity Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany in Coronation Street, make an appearance.

St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall is the charity chosen to benefit for this year’s fundraising efforts.

Kicking off the fun on Friday evening will be a bingo night in the tippee at Adlington’s Jubilee Playing Fields.

The parade on Saturday at 12noon starts at Park Road and revellers will be dressed to impress. It winds up at the playing fields for entertainment from fire eaters, bands and dancers to name a few. in the evening an Adele tribute band Gravity will take to the stage.

The next day on Sunday junior football teams from around the area will compete in a tournament for a prized trophy.

This will be followed by a baby show, a dog show and to top it off - a zorb football competition.