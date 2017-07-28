Crafty way to keep young ones happy in Chorley

Thirty young people in Chorley will take part in a six-week summer school engaging in arts, crafts and sports.

The youngsters, some of whom are on the cusp of becoming involved in crime or anti-social behaviour, will also be trained in giving basic CPR.

It is part of a scheme run by Chorley Youth Zone, Chorley Council and Lancashire police.

Louise Lucas, cadet co-ordinator on the Early Action Team at Chorley Police Station, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for officers to work with young people from Chorley and surrounding areas, building bridges and relationships.

“Some of the children are on the cusp of becoming involved in criminality or anti-social behaviour and we have found that working with them in an informal manner has excellent outcomes.”

Youth and community engagement worker at Inspire Youth Zone ,Michelle Graham said: “Until the Youth Zone is built, it can be challenging to meet local young people and engage with them on a regular basis, by supporting projects such as Junior Citizens it gives us a real opportunity to connect with young people and let them know more about what Chorley Youth Zone will offer.”

Executive member for early intervention at Chorley Council, Coun Bev Murray, said: “It is excellent that we are able to work with Inspire and other local organisations to provide fun, exciting and educational day’s for these young people throughout the summer break.”

The Junior Citizens programme starts on Wednesday, July 26.