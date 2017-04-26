APPEAL: Man wanted after theft of Help the Heroes charity tin

A 19-year-old man from Bamber Bridge is wanted by police following the theft of a Help the Heroes Charity box and till tray from a takeaway.

Officers from Chorley would like to find Shakquel Hussain, of Three Nooks, Bamber Bridge following the theft from Village Bite in Tunley Holme.

The incident happened at around 1am on March 20 when the takeaway’s roller shutter was lifted and a pick axe used to smash a window. Once inside, a till tray containing £40 and a Help The Heroes charity box containing £50 were stolen, say police.

Police would now like to speak to Hussain in connection with the incident.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 4in tall with black hair and brown eyes. It is believed he could be living in a tent in the Clayton Brook area.

PSCO Ben Pilling, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information leading to Hussain’s whereabouts.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01257) 246225 quoting crime reference SC1702139.