Bowls players angry at destruction of recreation ground

A keen bowls player has called for the swift prosecution of a motorist who appeared to perform handbrake turns all over a green.

David Tootell was alerted to the destruction of Tatton Recreation Ground in Chorley by a groundsman on Thursday, December 15.

“Somebody’s had a 4x4 all over it,” he said. “Whoever’s done that wants jailing. It looks like they’ve been slewing round it doing handbrake turns. It’s quite a bit of damage that they’ve done to it. We’ve had people going on the ground with motorbikes in the past but it’s never been anything like this.”

Councillor Adrian Lowe of Chorley Council, said: “I am appalled at this mindless vandalism. We go to a lot of trouble – and cost – to ensure our bowling greens and recreation grounds are nice for people to play on and then some vandal comes along and spoils it for everyone. I just don’t understand why anyone would want to do this. It has been reported to the police so if anyone has any information about who did this, I would urge them to contact them directly on 101. We will now start repairing it the bowling green. It will need the ruts lifting, top dressing and reseeding. We hope it will recover in time for the start of the bowling season next year but there are some areas that are quite badly damaged.”