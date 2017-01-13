Crackdown on hare hunters

Police and a countryside organisation have teamed up to encourage people to report hare coursing.

The CLA and Lancashire police have teamed up to create warning signs about the wildlife crime, advising them to call police on 101. They will be displayed in prominent places such as footpaths

Lorraine Ellwood, the force’s rural and wildlife crime co-ordinator, said: “Criminals involved in this illegal activity – which is banned - often threaten landowners and damage property.

“These criminal gangs are still travelling to our area, trespassing on private farmland to chase hares with dogs. The only way to stop it is to report suspicious activity to police.”