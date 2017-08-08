Driver charged over Dylan death

Police have charged a 42-year-old motorist over the death of 15-year-old Dylan Crossey in Whitestake near Preston 10 months ago.

David Harwood, from New Longton, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after the talented junior footballer was knocked off his bike late at night.

He will appear in Preston Magistrates Court on August 24 where the case is expected to be sent to the city’s Crown Court to be heard.

Harwood, of The Close, also faces two other charges of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Dylan, a Year 11 pupil at All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham, died after colliding with a car on the country lane at around 11pm on Friday Octlober 7.

The youngster, who played as a striker for Penwortham St Teresa’s Under-16s and had ambitions to become a professional footballer, suffered severe head injuries and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital before being transferred to the Manchester Children’s Hospital where he died the following morning.

Police later recovered a silver BMW 3 series at an address in New Longton. They also put out an appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Dylan lived with his mum Tracey in Buckshaw Village, but also had family in Penwortham.