Jail term for Chorley driver who ploughed into group of friends

A man who left two women injured when he smashed into them in his car has been jailed for three years.

Gavin Fedusio, of Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley, admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as possessing cocaine and a knuckle knife.

Diane Jackson, from Leyland, and Gillian Crilly, from Accrington, suffered horrific injuries when the 30-year-old motorist struck them as he drove dangerously in a red Audi A3.

Preston Crown Court heard how the group of friends had been enjoying an evening in the Queens Public House on Golden Hill Lane in Leyland.

They were heading towards to the Railway public house on Station Brow on foot when speeding Fedusio lost control of the car. As they walked on the pavement at around 12.45am on August 14 last year, he ploughed into them.

Another car had to swerve out of the Audi’s way to avoid a collision, seconds before he mounted the pavement.

One of the victims suffered a fractured fibula, a laceration to her Achilles tendon requiring an operation, and neck, back and coccyx injuries, the court was told. Another had serious leg injuries.

Police also found 15 wraps of cocaine hidden in Fedusio’s vehicle, as well as a knife.

Judge Simon Newell banned the defendant from driving for eight years.