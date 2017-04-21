Mum raises money for fire-hit school

Well-wishers are donating to a school for children with special needs, after it was damaged in an arson attack.

Naomi Moa-zzeny, whose seven-year-old son Daniel goes to Astley Park School in Chorley, was devastated when a fire destroyed an outdoor classroom in the grounds.

Fire crews were unable to save the building at Harrington Road from being gutted on Sunday.

Naomi, who started the fundraising drive, said: “I was utterly devastated to hear that the school’s outdoor classroom had been burnt down as a result of an arson attack.

“I find this so upsetting and not just because it’s a special educational needs school but because the precious children that attend this school absolutely love to be outside learning.”

Astley Park School could be facing up to £23,000 to repair damages as a result of the fire.

Naomi hopes the £10,000 fundraising target will help towards rebuilding the outdoor classroom that the school lost.

• To donate see justgiving.com/fundraising/Naomi-Moazzeny

The school in Harrington Road caters for pupils with a range of special educational needs.