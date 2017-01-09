Police issue CCTV appeal after thieves steal CCTV cameras

Police are appealing for information following the theft of four CCTV cameras from a technology company in Chorley.

The cameras, which are understood to have been in use at the time of their theft, have captured very clear images of two men the police would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The other suspected thief

The theft happened at around 7.15pm on 30 December at the Chorley Business and Technology Centre on Euxton Lane in Chorley, say police.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SC1700072.