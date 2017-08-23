Suspected burglar arrested in Lostock Hall

A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Lostock Hall after the stolen car he was travelling in pulled out in front of an unmarked police car, say police.

Officers say they boxed in the Audi at around 1.30am on August 23, which they believe was taken from a property during a burglary in Laburnum Avenue.

The offenders then abandoned the car and made off, say police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "It was really about being in the right place at the right time.

"The car pulled in front of an unmarked police car.

"The suspects then abandoned the car and made off. The police helicopter was called to assist with the search.

"One man was found and arrested. We are still looking for the other man."