Dragon inspires business leaders

Hundreds heard how entrepreneur and former ‘Dragon’ Hilary Devey made her mark in business.

Hilary, the founder, CEO and chairman of the Pall-Ex Group, the UK’s leading pallet freight distribution network was the keynote speaker at the annual event Choose Chorley for Business.

The evening was also an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in Chorley and put questions to a panel featuring the leader of the borough’s Council, councillor Alistair Bradley and other prominent business people from the region.

Coun Bradley said: “It gives us an opportunity to discuss any issues and opportunities in the borough with businesses as well as providing inspiration through our keynote speaker who certainly gave everyone some thoughts and practical advice to take away with them.

“We know people really appreciate the support they get from the council and this is often one of the main reasons why people choose Chorley over other locations.”

The event, held in the Town Hall, was sponsored by Scorpion Automotive, a local success story, whose security alarm systems and tracking devices are sold across the globe – in 15 countries, spanning six continents.

“It’s a great networking opportunity so businesses can get to know each other and the services they provide and it always serves as a reminder as to the quality of what we have in the borough,” said coun Bradley.

“The likes of Scorpion Automotive are working with some of the biggest names in the global market and they are based right here in Chorley.

“As always if you are already a business based in Chorley who would like help or support, or someone who is looking to relocate or set up a business, make sure you get in touch with us to see what we can offer.”