Golden boy Will Fothergill, 12, from Chorley floating after jump-tastic success

Have your say

A 12 year old has reached the heady heights of trampolining success after coming out on top in the national championships.

Will Fothergill, from Chorley, has entered the Trampolining and Tumbling NDP National Finals each year for three years now, winning Gold for the first time this year.

Speaking of his achievement Will said: “I am delighted.

“I feel that all the hard work has paid off.”

The young champion had to perform two routines and 10 moves at the National Finals in Telford, Shropshire on Sunday, July 9.

“The hardest jump was probably the double somersault with a half twist,” said Will’s dad Martin, who went to watch the competition with his wife Anne. “He perfected it over six months.”

Anne added: “It was extremely nerve-racking watching him.

“Anything can happen, I knew his routine was good enough but it was just making sure that he didn’t lose his nerve.

“He’d love to go up a level and to compete at elite level - ultimately he’d love to represent his country.

“We’ve very proud of him.

“I know how much hard work he put into it and the set backs and confidence issues he had.

“It makes you want it more, you don’t mind if you know that he’s doing well and he’s enjoying it.”

Will trains five times a week at gymnastics and trampolining club Jump UK in Leyland.

To be able to enter the finals Will had to compete in three qualifying rounds in the North West before going forward to the national qualifier in Birmingham.

Earlier in the year the Bolton School student invited to compete at international competition Ostsee Pokal in Germany which he also won.

He started doing gymnastics when he was just four years old and took up trampolining four years ago.

Other competitors from Jump UK also made it to the finals.

Three young athletes won Gold Medals including Will in the 9-11 age group, Lucy Moores in the 11-14 age group and Megan Davies in the 13+ age group.

Bronze medals were picked up by Amy Pickering in the 11-14 age group and Henry Barnes 9-10 age group.