Jamie: Good start is key to our chances this term

Chorley assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio says a good start is key to Chorley’s chances of battling it out at the top of the National League North once again this term.

The Magpies have managed to keep hold of the nucleus of the side that just missed out on promotion to the National League after a 2-1 extra-time defeat at FC Halifax in the play-off final last term.

And as the new league fixtures were revealed with a tough opener at the team Chorley knocked out in the semi-finals on their way to meeting Halifax, Kidderminster Harriers on August 5 followed by a clash with league favourites Salford City, Vermiglio says a good start is vital but says he thinks it is good to face the tough teams early.

He said: “I think the start is very important.

“Last season we had a very good start and we were up there and not conceding a lot of goals so we are hoping to do that again this season.

“I looked through the fixtures from top to bottom looking were we could easily pick up three points but you cannot do that – everyone is going to be a tough game.

“You’d rather play the teams who you think are going to be at the top early on, I would personally, especially having a team like ours that has not changed its structure much, not changed its players so much against the likes of Salford in the second game, who are obviously favourites.

“They are the favourites because they have recruited very well but the best time to play a team like that is at the beginning. It is probably even a tougher league than before, it is going to be a tough but we go into every game thinking we are going to win so if we do that then we can win the league.

“First pre-season training we got all the lads in. The message was we have kept you or recruited you because we feel like you are good enough for us to win the league. That is the intention.

“ I’m not saying we are going to do that but you have to believe that we have got a very strong chance of doing that, fingers crossed.”