Jansen wants 12th man to help his men push on

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has called on the fans to help the Magpies swoop into that final play-off spot this Saturday.

Jansen’s side are sixth in the National League North table with a final day clash against third-placed Halifax on the horizon.

Chorley are level on points with Salford, who currently occupy the last play-off spot due to their 10-goal superior goal difference.

The saga could drag on though with fourth-placed Darlington 1883’s play-off future still in doubt due to their current ground regulation problems.

And Jansen called on the fans to keep up the spirit they showed to help his 10-man side over the line in their 2-2 comeback draw at Glouster City this weekend to help push the Magpies on.

Jansen said: “The lads showed their character, the togetherness, team spirit they have got, the never say die attitude and if they do that like they have done all season we have no doubts of making the play-offs.

“They were proud of themselves in the dressing room and I’m proud of them.

“We held our heads high, we are a strong unit and very difficult to beat.

“I want to give a special mention again the fans were outstanding they were unbelievable and they keep you going– if it was quiet whether our players would have the same energy? I don’t think so.

“They would not run that extra yard, put their body on the line if it was a quiet atmosphere but from start to finish constant singing, constant keeping the lads going and that is massive.

“Hopefully they can do that in the next game. I’m looking forward to it, the lads are looking forward to it and I’m sure the fans will be looking forward to it and if they come out in force and get behind the lads I’m sure we will get over the line.”

Jack Sampson will miss Saturday’s game due to his red card for an elbow with Stephen Jordan (groin) also a doubt.