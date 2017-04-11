Join the Rainbow House Ramble

Volunteers are invited to join youngsters with disabilities as they take on the annual Rainbow House Ramble.

Participants can choose to walk five, 11, or 18 miles, as they start at finish at Bishop Rawstorne High School, in Croston, on Saturday May 6, at 10am.

Fancy dress is encouraged and dogs are also invited.

Many of the families with children and young people who attend conductive education at Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, will be taking part or helping at the event including Jonathan Knowles who will be DJ for the day.

Jonathan, 30, has cerebral palsy and has been attending conductive education sessions at the centre for around 10 years which he says has changed his life.

The Eland family from Walton-le-Dale, will be taking part for the first time this year.

Eliot Eland, seven, was born with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that has left him with global development delay. He is unable to talk and is yet to walk independently. He has to have liquid through a gastrostomy and he suffers from epilepsy.

His mum, Gale said: “My husband, Craig, and I are hopeful that one day Elliot will walk independently and will do so because of the therapy he receives from Rainbow House. He is making great progress and we feel that because of this progress we can defer the surgery that his consultant feels he may need.

“We have also been supported by our wonderful friends. A lot have registered to do the Rainbow Ramble in Eliot’s honour.

“We feel blessed by their support and I know they share our dream that one day Eliot will walk independently. I will be taking part in the Ramble

with Eliot and his older brother Alex.”

Carole Cochrane, chief executive, Rainbow House, said: “The response to the annual Ramble is always fantastic and we are so grateful for the numerous people who provide support.”

The Rainbow Ramble is supported by Goldseal Tradeline, Trust Inns, ViewSonic and Morrow Brothers Ltd.

Marshalls along the route and first aid cover will be provided by Ultrasec, Chorley and a warm up session will be run by Rachel Bryan from Fitbop.

The registration fee is £15 for adults and £5 for children under 18, with children in push chairs free.

All participants are asked to raise sponsorship and receive a pack including a t-shirt and sponsorship forms.

To take part, ring 01704 823276 or enter online at http://www.thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com or email fundraising@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com

If anyone would like to sponsor Eliot or any of the other participants, use the contact details above.

Eliot and Alex Eland who will take part in the Rainbow Ramble

