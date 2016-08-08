Memorial football match to remember murdered solicitor from Chorley

Friends and family joined together to mark the first anniversary of a man’s tragic murder with a memorial football match.

Popular lawyer and football fan David Edwards, 51, was stabbed to death at his home in Parkers Wood Close, Chorley, last August by his new bride Sharon Edwards, 42, who is serving life for his murder.

The case triggered awareness about the plight of male victims of domestic violence, and a wave of calls to abuse charities.

Dave’s friends and supporters of Chorley FC formed a team called Chorley Edwards FC and played against the Gillibrand Saints at Coppull United FC to raise funds for the Mankind charity on Sunday.

Gary Fisher, 38, one of the match organisers, said there were more than 50 people at the ‘brilliant event’.

He said: “It makes me feel great that we could use this to raise money for a good cause

“And it was very nice to all get together and everyone said they enjoyed it too.

“Dave and I were like father and son.

“It is still very raw for everyone at the club. We loved him to bits.

“It’s positive that so much awareness has been raised since his death but more needs to be done.”

Mark Brooks, Mankind chairman, said: “Since the resulting publicity, we have seen an increase in the number of men from Lancashire calling our helpline seeking information on how they can get out of an abusive relationship.

“We have also seen an increase in mothers and sisters who want information they can pass to their son or brother.”

He urged victims to come forward to them or police.

There is still a big discrepancy in the number of calls made by men compared to women - in January and February, 879 Lancashire men reported they had been victims compared to 3,089 women.

The charity match raised funds through raffles and admission donations.

Chorley FC fan Matt Bagot helped with the fundraising by auctioning some of Dave’s sports shirts.

Around £120 was raised for the charity and organisers have said they wish it to become an annual event.