Major mountain biking legend to check out trails in Chorley

One of the founding fathers of mountain biking as we know it is coming all the way from America’s Golden State to the market town of Chorley.

Charlie Kelly, from California, will be in town to explore some of Lancashire’s best trails on Saturday, July 22 - Sunday, July 23.

Before riding some of the Commonwealth Games route around Rivington on Saturday, he will meet and greet mountain biking enthusiasts at independent shop The Bike Cabin in Eaves Lane, Chorley.

There he will sign autographs at noon prior to the ride.

Inventor and entrepreneur Chris Williams, from Heapey, who was involved in the creation of the world’s first 3D printed bike, will provide Charlie with his trusty steed for the day - an Empire MX6 Evo.

Ben Norton of The Bike Cabin said: “This is a first - Charlie is heading all the way from the US of A to ride trails in Lancashire with little old us.

“It’s about getting more exposure, there are a lot of mountain bikers in Chorley and we just want to bring a bit of new life to the scene.

“Just a stones throw from my shop there is Healey Nab which is really very popular.

“Come down to the shop to say hi to Charlie. The ride is limited but do get in touch if you would like to join.”

On Sunday Charlie is also doing a ride up in Gisburn Forest in Clitheroe at 11am with participants to meet at Gisburn Forest hub car park.

Later that same evening, at 7pm, he will give a talk about the history of the sport at independent bike shop The Green Jersey.

Daniel Jones from Leyland, who organised Charlie’s visit, started events company Random Adventure when German cyclist Markus Stiz spent a year in the saddle, cycling round the world on a single gear bike.

He wanted to hear Markus speak and was frustrated on finding that there were no talks being put on about his adventure.

“There was no point in winging about it,” said Daniel.

“If you want it you have to make it happen and it just snowballed from there.

“Charlie Kelly is considered one of the founding fathers of modern mountain biking and was there in the ‘70s in sunny California when it all began.”

In the past Daniel has also hosted adventure mountain biker Hans Rey and Guinness record holder for the women’s annual distance record Kajsa Tylen.

For more information search Ride with Charlie Kelly - Rivington for the event page on Facebook.