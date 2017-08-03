Mobile cocktail bar The RoadHaus stolen from Buckshaw Village

A red and white mobile cocktail bar nicknamed Petros has been stolen from Buckshaw Village.

The RoadHaus is a 1977 Volkswagen Camper and is a popular feature every Friday at Filling Factory No 1, a bar in Ordnance Road.

Owners of The RoadHaus posted an appeal for the camper on Facebook on August 1.

It said: “We are sad to announce that during the last week whilst on holiday, our camper has been stolen from my drive in Buckshaw Village.

“We would appreciate anyone who has any information or has seen the VW anywhere to get in touch.”

Later an update was added to the post which said: “The VW was picked up last Thursday travelling south on the M6 by an ANPR camera, nothing since.”

The post has been shared in online forums up and down the UK in an effort to help owners, joiner Ryan Moss and electrician Neil Marginson, find the camper.

Since they took on the venture providing a pop up cocktail bar for events such as weddings and other special occasions The RoadHaus has been a massive success.

Ryan and Neil set up the bar, which also doubles as a coffee bar and BierHaus along with business partners Amanda Marginson and Sarah Moss.