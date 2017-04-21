Britain's Got Talent comes to Blackpool

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell will be left completely stumped by an eight-year-old's magic tricks when the show moves to Blackpool tonight.

The ITV talent contest's second round of auditions will treat viewers to a night of spoon-sticking, scooter tricks and a mini musical, as well as the spellbinding performance.

Young magician and devoted Harry Potter fan Issy Simpson will enchant the panel with a series of stunts, ending in an impressive twist on a traditional card trick.

Cowell will even find himself asking for a five-second breather to get his head around her astonishing trickery, after she presents him with an almost-empty cardboard box too heavy for him to lift.

The music mogul and his co-judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon will be put through another roller coaster of emotion as they watch the fresh selection of hopefuls bid for a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

In the pre-recorded show, Holden said she was left with her "heart in her mouth" as she watched Charlie, nine, somersault with a scooter.

Cowell, meanwhile, looked less impressed by an act who shared his name but not his idea of talent, choosing to present his party piece of sticking spoons to his face.

The show-stopping song number of the evening will be brought by teenage musician Reuben, who receives a surprise of his own in the audience, while all-girl troupe Just Us share their dance routine.

It will be an emotional moment for the whole audience as one member explains how her battle with scoliosis will soon leave her unable to pursue her dancing passion.

Meanwhile, presenters Ant and Dec will once again be asked to lend their services on the stage.

Following their contribution to last week's "doga" session, they will be roped into joining the cast of singing comedian Jonny Awsum's makeshift musical number.

:: Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm on Saturday.