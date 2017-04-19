I'm proud to be British, says Victoria Beckham after receiving OBE

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham said she was "proud to be British" after receiving her OBE at Buckingham Palace.

The former pop star received her honour from the Duke of Cambridge in recognition of her 17-year career in the fashion industry that has seen her become one of the biggest names in the business.

She was accompanied to the palace by her parents and husband, David Beckham, who was granted the same title 13 years ago.

Earlier this year emails were leaked in which the former England football captain criticised the honours system and those on the honours committee.

Beckham wore a floor-length black dress and high purple heels and looked chirpy as she waited to go into the ceremony.

The 43-year-old said in a statement: "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

"If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things.

"I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill was made a Dame during the ceremony, while Academy and Tony award-winning actor Mark Rylance was knighted for his services to theatre.