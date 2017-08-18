Rosemere Cancer Foundation's chief officer takes on mega walk for anniversary appeal

After 20 years at its helm, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Chief Officer Sue Thompson is taking the charity’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal to raise £1.5 million in her stride – literally.

She is part-way through trekking 140-miles to raise money for the appeal, starting at Barrow at Furness General Hospital and journeying to Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal, the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Blackpool Victoria Hospital, the Royal Preston Hospital, Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, Royal Blackburn Hospital before arriving at Burnley General Hospital.

Sue has been promoting the mammoth walk on a personal blog on the charity’s web pages. It is expected to take her a total of seven days. She has been walking up to nine hours a day,completing between 24 and 26 miles.

Sue has been tackling terrains ranging from Lakeland fells to moorland and coastal footpaths as she spans the whole of South Cumbria and Lancashire.

Sue said: “Through Rosemere Cancer Foundation, it’s been my privilege to support our regional cancer centre since it opened 20 years ago as the centre and charity launched together.

“Over the years, my job has brought me into contact with health professionals doing the most wonderful work and with members of the public, many former cancer patients, who have left me humbled by their efforts to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

“Their combined spirited drive to help those affected by cancer unites the region. In this special anniversary year, to respond with my own challenge is the least I can do although right now, I must admit, the prospect of it feels a bit daunting!”

Sue set out last Thursday August 17 - the walk takes in the eight hospitals where the charity funds projects and provides specialist cancer care. She will be joined along the way by fellow fundraisers including chief executive of CancerCare Neil Townsend, specialist oncologist consultant Dr Gerry Skailes, chief executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Karen Partington, and the trust’s lead cancer nurse Anne Tomlinson

In March the foundation launched their anniversary appeal to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the regional specialist cancer treatment centre, the Rosemere Cancer Centre, opening in Preston at the Royal Preston Hospital.

To sponsor Sue for the appeal, go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SueThompson14

Visit www.rosemere.org.uk