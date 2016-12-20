Tributes paid to a long-standing ex-councillor

Tributes have poured in for a former Chorley Council stalwart and mayor of the borough.

Ken Ball, who represented Coppull ward, died at home in the village on Friday evening after a lengthy illness.

His wife Nora, also a former borough councillor, praised the care he had received by nursing staff at Catherine’s Hospice.

Morecambe-born Mr Ball served on Chorley Council from 1984 to 2014 and was a former leader of the Liberal Democrats. He stood unsuccessfully in the 2014 election as an Independent. He served on Coppull Parish Council and was a JP for 12 years. He was mayor between 2010-11.

Mr Ball and his wife had been married 51 years. Nora, vice-chairman of Coppull Parish Council, said: “He has been very active in the village as a politician and outside politicis. He was a very forthright person, always ready to help people.”

Mr Ball began work as an apprentice fitter at Leyland Motors. He had his own garage on Clarence Street, Chorley.

Lancashire Labour county councillor Steve Holgate, a former Chorley councillor, said: “Ken and I had our battles over the years but you could always rely on him to say it like it was.”

Mr Ball also leaves a son and daughter, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at St Gregory’s Church, Weldbank Lane, Chorley, on Friday, December 30, at noon, followed by interment in the churchyard. Mourners are invited to gather at the Royal British Legion Club, Coppull.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “I was so sorry to hear of the sad death of Ken. He had been a valued member of Chorley Council for many years and he worked tirelessly for his constituents. He was held in great esteem by his fellow councillors and everyone had the utmost respect for him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Nora and family at this sad time.”