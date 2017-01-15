UPDATE: Tributes paid to tragic teenager killed in late night crash

Tributes have been paid to a teenager killed in a late-night car crash.

The 18-year-old man, named locally as Ammaar Nisar, from Chorley, had been driving north on Shepherds Way towards Chorley town centre when the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The teenager suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he later died.

His cousin Momo Waj Nisar posted news of his death on social media. He wrote: “You have left this world and gone to a better place. We love you always and always praying for you.”

It is understood the teenager worked at Sizzla Grill takeaway on Steeley Lane, Chorley. The takeaway announced it would be closing its doors for two days as a sign of respect.

A spokesman said: “We give condolences to his family and friends ~ also hope the others that were involved in the accident gain a full recovery.”

Two passengers who had been travelling with Mr Nisar were also injured in the crash at around 12.05am on Sunday.

An 18-year-old male suffered a head and shoulder injury while a 17-year-old boy suffered fractured hands, police said.

The driver of the Yaris, a 52-year-old man from Blackburn, was unharmed and later arrested by police on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The road was closed for six hours while accident investigators attended the scene. Police are now appealing for witnesses.