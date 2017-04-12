Vandals tear up race displays

Just days before 140 of the country’s top cyclists come to Chorley for a prestigious race, vandals have destroyed displays for the event.

Three signs were torn up overnight on Thursday, April 6. The Chorley Grand Prix, which is due to take place on Saturday, is part of the 2017 British Elite Road Race Series, organised by the borough council and British Cycling.

Chorley Grand Prix designs vandalised in the countdown to the event

In a Facebook post a council spokesman said: “Three of the large red and blue cycle displays that have been created for the Chorley Grand Prix were vandalised beyond repair and have now had to be removed at a cost to you, the council taxpayer.”

The council has appealed for anyone who saw what happened to the signs in Whins Lane in Wheelton, School Lane in Brinscall and Dole Lane/Twist Moor Lane to report it to police.

However, the post was not met with outrage at the vandalism, rather the borough’s authority was slammed by residents for spending money on the displays in the first place.

Matthew Noblett wrote on the thread, which has almost 100 comments: “Why have you spent my council tax on a complete waste of Perspex and wood? You claim that you need to be careful how you spend taxpayer’s money, yet you’ve spent our money providing for a race that many of us simply have no interest in. I fail to see how you think this is a good way to spend our money.” Adrian Mann added: “Rubbish waste of money.”

Following the catalogue of complaints however Kisa Brady wrote: “For goodness sake this cycle event has an international audience where hundreds come to Chorley to watch/participate in the event - most of which will bring money into Chorley supporting our businesses.”