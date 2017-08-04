X Factor star Jonjo Kerr to take on the Imperial pub in Chorley

Former X Factor finalist Jonjo Kerr has described his new career as a publican as a “dream come true”.

The 33-year-old singer is now preparing to take over the reins of The Imperial pub, in Union Street, Chorley.

The Imperial’s re-opening night is August 11 and Jonjo cheekily extended an invite to X Factor judge Simon Cowell an series winners, Little Mix, to attend.

Jonjo, who is born and bred in Chorley, said he couldn’t wait to get going in his home town.

“It’s a dream come true,” said the father-of-two.

“X Factor was great but that was a long time and after years of indecisiveness I decided to fulfil my life-long dream to become a publican.

“I really think The Imperial will be a great addition to the fantastic venues that are already in the town.

“I genuinely feel that the town is coming back to its former glory, where every weekend the people of the town can go out and have a great time, like it used to be.”

Jonjo said providing great entertainment would be at the heart of the bar.

“It will be everything from live entertainment such as bands and comedy to all the live sporting events,” he said.

“Everyone is welcome.

“We re-open on August 11, which is coincidentally my 34th birthday weekend so I couldn’t wish for a better present.”