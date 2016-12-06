Defenders could make early return to action

Chorley boss Matt Jansen could be boosted this evening by the early returns of two key defenders.

Captain Andrew Teague and fellow centre half Keiran Charnock have been sidelined for a number of weeks through injury.

Charnock is due to have an X-ray on his fractured eye socket and if the news is positive, he could possibly be on course to return to action alongside Teague (broken toe)for tonight’s rearranged FA Trophy third qualifying round clash against Stafford Rangers at Victory Park.

The potential boost comes after on-loan Fleetwood centre-half Nathan Sheron was recalled by the League One club.

Sheron’s 28-day loan spell is up at the end of this week but the young defender is expected to be available for this weekend.

Should Chorley beat Stafford tonight, they will face Guiseley in the first round proper at home on Saturday.

Jansen said: “Charnock and Teague will not be match fit but there is a chance they could be available.

“Striker Sefton Gonzales (stomach strain) came through about 60 minutes of a squad game last Tuesday.”

Chorley had a weekend off after their game against Halifax was rearranged due to Halifax’s involvement in the FA Cup.

If they can beat Stafford, they will play three times in the space of six days as their LFA Trophy game at Daisy Hill was rescheduled for next Monday. Jansen is hoping his returning players can get some minutes under their belts before his third-placed National League North side host Tamworth in the league on December 17.

He said: “I’m looking forward to finally getting this game played. Stafford are flying at the moment, it won’t be an easy task. The lads had the weekend off, we worked hard with them last week.

“Daisy Hill will be a good game to get everybody back fit.

“Get Teague and Charnock involved and hopefully they will get through and get some more minutes under their belts. The mood is buoyant at the moment. Hopefully we can carry on our form. We have four wins in a row and hopefully we can make it five tonight.”