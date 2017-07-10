Ex-Accy duo on fire but Bolton fight way back

Chorley assistant manager Jamie Vermiglio dubbed the Magpies’ 3-2 defeat to newly promoted Championship side Bolton a tale of two halves.

The Magpies were straight out of the blocks and made the perfect start as new striker Terry Gornell snuck in to open the scoring in just the third minute.

Dale Whitham celebrates with goal scorer Marcus Carver. Photo credit: Josh Vosper

Gornell was involved in the second strike too as he slipped in his former Accrington team mate Marcus Carver who shrugged off former Premier League defender and Bolton’s EFL League One team of the season centre-half David Wheater to blast home in the 20th minute.

Gornell nearly gave the Magpies a 3-0 lead but his strike rattled the crossbar before Chorley skipper Andy Teague saw red.

A number of tackles had flown in across the pitch before Jeff King recklessly challenged Teague just inside the Magpies half.

Teague was not happy with the tackle and raised his hands towards the Bolton man leading to the referee brandishing a red card while King escaped with a yellow.

That saw the tide turn in the favour of Phil Parkinson’s Championship new boys as they fought back to clinch a 3-2 win thanks to two goals from Harry Brockbank either side of Ryan White’s powerful strike.

It was a game that saw Vermiglio take charge with boss Matt Jansen on holiday and the assistant boss was pleased with the performance and to give a number of a trialists a run-out in the second half after naming a strong starting XI.

He said: “We set up first half to play our normal shape with lads that are used to the shape.

“They all played well, kept the ball, the ball retention was really good and we hardly gave it away first half and we created quite a few chances.

“Obviously when we went down to 10 men things changed, not only that but we made a lot of changes too.

“That didn’t stop our plan to make changes because we wanted to give some lads a few minutes.

“Overall I’m pleased with the performance, the work-rate and the lads are starting to learn a little bit more about how we play now.”

The game saw all four of Chorley’s forwards – Accrington Stanley signing Gornell, Carver, last term’s top scorer Jason Walker and Josh Wilson – get some minutes under their belts.

And Vermiglio is happy with the versatility the four forwards displayed.

He said: “They have done well.

“Terry has obviously played at a higher level and brings a lot of qualities that we have perhaps not had before in terms of holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

“Then Marcus scored a goal that he should take confidence from.

“They worked well together but we have got four strikers this term. Josh Wilson has probably got a bit more versatility and can play in other positions but all four of them I think will be able to compliment each other and give us a lot to think about.”