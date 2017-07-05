Gornell tipped to be a big hit at Victory Park

Chorley boss Matt Jansen hopes their latest football league signing Terry Gornell can have the same impact as last term’s big name summer signing Stephen Jordan.

Last summer Jansen swooped for League One side Fleetwood’s Town’s out of contract defender Jordan.

The now 35-year-old played a big role in helping the Magpies build one of the meanest defences in the National League North last term as he slotted seamlessly into the back line with his Premier League pedigree shining though.

This summer former Blackburn Rovers forward Jansen has raided the higher divisions to bolster the other end of the pitch with ex-Shrewsbury and Rochdale man Gornell making the drop to non-league as Chorley bid to build on last term’s play-off final defeat and go one step further this season.

Jansen said: “Last year we had Stevie Jordan come from Fleetwood who was 34 with a lot of experience in the football league.

“Now we have signed Terry who is 27 and he also comes with lots of experience of playing at a higher level.

“I’m sure he will slot in and make a similar impact at the other end of the pitch just like Stevie did last season.

“Last year we had the best defence in the league and we prided ourselves on that.

“Goal scoring we were not quite as good but we played in a defensive way and that is taking nothing away from Jason Walker and Marcus Carver though.

“We have a quality attacking line-up and I’m looking forward to having different options and different threats to play with next season.

“I’m really excited to see what my strike force can do this season.”

The Magpies won their opening pre-season game 3-1 at West Lancashire League Premier Division side Euxton Villa last night and the National League North fixture list is set to be unveiled this afternoon.