Jansen is aiming for back-to-back victories as promotion race rolls on

Chorley boss Matt Jansen is targeting six points from the next two games as the National League North promotion battle rumbles on.

The Magpies picked up another point thanks to a 1-1 draw with Darlington 1883 and sit fourth in the table on 51 points as we went to print.

Chorley are 11 points behind league leaders AFC Fylde but have a game in hand.

And with Dave Challinor’s men on the wrong end of a 5-0 drubbing to second-placed Salford City, Jansen is eyeing six points from the next two games at FC United on Saturday and Boston on Tuesday to keep the Magpies flying high towards the top of the table.

He said: “Get three points at FC United then we go to Boston hopefully get another three and that will stand us in good stead for getting promoted.”

Darlington’s Kevin Burgess opened the scoring at Victory Park in the 16th minute but Chorley forward Marcus Carver levelled things up in spectacular fashion just after the half hour mark. And Jansen was pleased with his side’s mentality.

He said: “They were a very physical side, they play very direct football and they are up there in the mix.

“They are a decent side but we did well on balance of play, corners, shots on target, I think we edged it slightly.

“I know there were a few one-on-ones and we had a few precarious circumstances defensively but (keeper) Ritchie Branagan was fantastic.

“I said to him I don’t like him taking too many risks and at times he does take risks playing a ball out in vulnerable areas but he is a confident lad.

“His one-on-one display with his shot-stopping was fantastic and at times kept them at bay.

“We went a goal behind, showed character to come back through a fantastic goal by Marcus Carver. On another day you nick it but maybe a draw was a fair result. I’m not disappointed, we have got a point against a very good side who are in the mix with us.”

Dale Whitham came off with a ‘bang’ due to a ‘clash of shins’ but Jansen expects him to recover quickly in the next few days.