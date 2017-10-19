Magpies' FA Cup clash against Fleetwood will be live on television

Chorley's FA Cup first round proper tie against Fleetwood Town at Victory Park will be screened live on BT Sport.

The mouth-watering Lancashire derby clash will take place on Monday, November 6, with a 7-45pm kick-off.

The Magpies sealed their spot against the League One outfit by beating Boston United 4-3 after extra-time on Tuesday night in a fourth qualifying round replay at York Street.

It is the first time in 27 years that Chorley have reached the first round proper.

And in a further coup for the club, the draw for the second round of the competition will take place before the game in the clubhouse at Victory Park.

Chorley's commercial manager Josh Vosper: "It is obviously going to be a massive occasion for everybody concerned and being on TV is the icing on the cake.

"Obviously financially it will give us a significant boost moving forward as we strive for success at Victory Park.

"We have been on BBC Sport against Ashton Athletic and hopefully we can have our day in the sun again."

Victory Park has an official capacity of just over 4,000 and Vosper said he would be disappointed if the game is not a complete sell-out.

"I'd be disappointed if it was not a sell out," said Vosper

"It is probably the biggest game we have had for a long long time, it tops the play-off games.

"The club is passionate about the town and the community.

"Hopefully some more people will come and give us a try and see what we are all about.

"Hopefully we will have 4,000 on against Fleetwood.

"It all generates income and it is good for the town as well as the club."

Chorley captain Andrew Teague admitted it was a great thrill for the players to be able to play live on television.

"The game being on television makes it a little bit more interesting," said Teague.

"It's a local derby, it's something to really look forward to.

"I don't think I have ever played on television before.

"I remember when I was at Macclesfield, we played Chelsea in the third round round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

"That was on television, but unfortunately I didn't play because I had broken my leg two or three weeks before."