Catterall sets up British title tilt with points win

Chorley’s Jack Catterall ensured there were no slip-ups ahead of his-much anticipated British title fight, beating Lukasz Janik on points.

The 23-year-old defeated the durable Pole over eight rounds by a score of 80-73 at the Village Hotel, Ashton-Under-Lyne.

Victory on Friday night means a fight with British super-lightweight champion Tyrone Nurse should be up next.

Catterall, mandatory challenge to Nurse, will await the outcome of purse bids after the British Boxing Board of Control put the contest out to tender on their latest circular.

An answer is expected on September 14 and the fight must take place before the end of December.

Friday night’s fight, Catterall’s first since May, was a much needed outing.

The young southpaw, ranked fifth in the world by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO), was made to work by Janik throughout the majority of the bout.

He started strongly and regularly landed to the head and body of his opponent.

But Janik, who has fought in the UK a number of times, attempted to unload shots of his own.

As the fight went on, Catterall’s class was evident but Janik wasn’t deterred and attempted to push his way forward at any given opportunity.

Catterall landed meaty left hands throughout the fight and in the final round, Janik winced at two left hooks to the body.

Victory for Catterall extended his unblemished record to 16-0 (9 KOs).

He said: “I got some good rounds in the bank to stand me in good stead for what is coming next.

“I hurt both my hands after the second round but ground it out to get another win.

“Onwards and upwards.”