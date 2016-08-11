Catterall tunes up for British title tilt

Jack Catterall will tune up for his tilt at the British title with a keep-busy contest on Friday night.

The rising Chorley star, 15-0 as a professional, is expected to take on super lightweight Lonsdale belt holder Tyrone Nurse later this year after seeing off Joe Hughes in an eliminator back in May.

The Huddersfield man set up the contest with a hard-fought victory over Tommy Coyle in Leeds last month.

With the details yet to be finalised however Catterall, the WBO Inter-Continental champion, is staying sharp by taking on Polish journeyman Lukasz Janik at the Village Hotel in Ashton-under-Lyne in an expected eight-round contest.

Manchester’s former super welterweight world title challenger Jimmy Kelly tops the bill of the show promoted by Catterall’s trainer-manager Lee Beard and Preston’s Johnney Roye.