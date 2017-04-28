May the force be with revived poets group

After a brief break, Lancashire Dead Good Poets are set to return with a new season of open mic poetry and acoustic nights.

With their venue Silantro in St Annes having changed hands and been revamped, there’s been a forced hiatus in their get togethers, but the poets will regroup at the same venue - now Ben And Johnny’s Tapas Bar, on Thursday.

A spokesman said: “Naturally the theme is ‘May the Fourth be with You’ - as it’s ‘Star Wars Day, May the Fourth’, so we invite you all to come and share ‘A New Hope’, as ‘The Writers Strike Back’ with, ‘Return of The Poets’.

“The event is free, writing to theme and costumes optional.”

Meet at the Wood Street bar from 6.30pm.

• Special guest Anne Nolan will open the proceedings at the Alzheimer’s Society’s Sing-A-Long next month.

The Nolan sister will be at the Lowther Pavilion get together on Thursday, May 11, from 6.30pm with the Fylde Ukelele Network.

The event is billed as dementia friendly, and Anne hopes to sing for the crowd.

Tickets cost £5 from 01253 794221.