Step into Cinders’ shoes with game

Smartphone technology and classic storytelling have come together in a new promotion for Blackpool’s family pantomime.

The Grand Theatre has launched a new interactive game, where families will control Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage as she races against the clock from Prince Charming’s ball.

The classic rags-to-riches pantomime tale opens at the theatre on December 5 with an all-star cast: JJ Hamblett from Union J as Prince Charming, Gavin and Stacey actress Melanie Walters as Fairy Godmother, Milkshake presenter Olivia Birchenough as Cinderella and comic favourite Steve Royle as Buttons.

The Grand is challenging families to play the game online, in a bid to make it the biggest game craze since Candy Crush.

Marketing manager Andrew Howard said: “Cinderella is already smashing records with the theatre being 40 per cent ahead on sales compared to last year’s hit Aladdin.

This shows that year on year we’re selecting the right pantomime and the right cast.

“JJ Hamblett is already proving to be a huge hit with customers adding to the enormous following Steve Royle has regionally. Add to that the incredible talents of Melanie Walters and children’s presenter Olivia Birchenough. It’s a dream line-up.”

To play the game, visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/pantogame. For tickets to the pantomime, which runs until January 7, go to www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/cinderella or call 01253 290190.